Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Worst Reason' She Was Replaced In A Film: "The Hero's Wife Doesn't Like You"

Taapsee Pannu has opened up about some of the most unusual experiences she faced during her acting career. The actor recalled being replaced in a film even after her dates had been locked. Taapsee also shared that she was reportedly removed from a movie because the leading actor's wife did not want her to be part of the project.

Speaking to Nayandeep Rakshit, Taapsee recalled an incident where she was replaced in a film despite having already committed and locked her dates. She said, “I have been told that I was replaced by the hero of the film. God knows the reason. I keep imagining the reasons. I can imagine the insecurity, I can imagine that he wanted someone else whom he was closer to. I can imagine various reasons, but I wasn't given any solid reason. I was just told that he didn't want me in the film because I kept asking the reason for my removal.”

Taapsee further revealed what she considered the “worst reason” she had ever been given for being replaced in a film. She said, “The worst reason given to me when I was replaced was, ‘The hero's wife doesn't like you.' I don't know why she didn't like me." However, Taapsee chose not to reveal the identity of the actor or his wife.

Taapsee also looked back on her early years in the industry, admitting that she was not always aware when a scene was being shot in a manner that could make it appear more sexualised in the final edit. “You only realise it when you see the output. When you are shooting, you don't realise that it is going in that direction. I thought it was going to be very aesthetic and not too focused on that. When I saw it, I felt like it was unnecessary,” she said.

The actor pointed out that glamour does not necessarily have to be linked with sexualisation. “You can be glamorous in a film without being hypersexualised,” she said.

Taapsee Pannu was most recently seen in the Netflix action-thriller Gandhari. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film premiered on the streaming platform on September 3.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Calls Out Cinema's 'Demand And Supply' Excuse For Objectifying Women: "Art Takes A Back Seat"



