<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Rhiti Tiwari's Ex-Stepfather Slams Her Rs 25,000 Monthly Allowance Claims

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari sparked massive controversy online after talking about her financial struggles and claiming that she receives a monthly allowance of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.

Following these remarks, Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa, who says he is Rhiti's former stepfather, questioned the claims and advised her to stop lying on television. In a video circulating on social media, Ekam alleged that Rhiti leads a lavish lifestyle which is entirely different from what she described on the show.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Ekam said, "Jiske paas Rs 4-5 lakh ke handbags ho... Uske baad aapke paas badi badi gadiya hai. Range Rovers ka toh Rs 2.5-3 lakh ka disel ka kharcha hai khali. Aap Rs 25,000 keh rahe ho? (You own handbags worth Rs 4–5 lakhs... and then there are the big cars you have. Just maintaining a Range Rover costs Rs 2.5–3 lakhs. And you're talking about Rs 25,000)?"

He revealed that he was in a live-in relationship with Rhiti's mother, Rani Tiwari, from 2020 to 2022 before getting married on February 18, 2022. He claimed that he, Rhiti, and Rani used to live in the same flat.

Ekam further claimed that Rhiti owns a sports company with a sizable turnover and revealed the company has links with well-known cricketers. He also raised questions about properties in Mumbai, asking how Rhiti and her family could afford expensive flats if she was relying on a monthly allowance.

“Sports company hai aapki, jiska itna bada turnover hai ki cricketers ka naam bhi juda hai uske sath. Kitne saal se chal rahi hai? Woh bhi toh paisa aapke paas aata hai. Kahan jaata hai? Bombay me bhi toh bade bade flats hai; woh kaha se aaya? (You own a sports company with such a massive turnover that even collectors are associated with it. How many years has it been running? That money comes to you, too. Where does it go? You have huge apartments in Bombay as well; where did the money for those come from)?" he said, questioning where her income comes from, he claimed in his video.

Ekam also called out Rhiti for using abusive remarks during the recent diss battle on the show. He urged Rhiti to be mindful of her behaviour and not to lie on national television.

Ekam posted the video after Rhiti told other contestants that her father, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, gives her a monthly allowance of around Rs 20,000- Rs 25,000. She said she has had to be careful with money, recalling times when she would eat two Rs 10 vada pavs a day and put in just Rs 500 worth of diesel in her car when needed.

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