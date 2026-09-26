<i>The Paradise</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani's Film To Cross Rs 100 Crore Mark

Nani's The Paradise has continued its theatrical run with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 98.50 crore.

What's Happening

The Srikanth Odela directorial has earned Rs 61.15 crore net in India so far. The figures have been recorded across 17,681 shows.

On Friday, September 25, The Paradise collected Rs 17.60 crore gross in India. Its net earnings stood at Rs 14.90 crore.

The film had 7,049 shows on Day 2 and recorded an overall occupancy of 32.8%.

Following the Day 2 numbers, The Paradise has accumulated Rs 61.15 crore nett and Rs 72.50 crore gross in India. Its worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 98.50 crore.

Background

Nani has also addressed the response to The Paradise.

Sharing his thoughts on X, the actor said he had seen the reactions from viewers and acknowledged both the appreciation and criticism surrounding the film.

Nani wrote, "I have seen all your reactions and responses. I've received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I'm heartwarmed by the way the audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out."

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise stars Nani alongside Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Sampoornesh Babu and Easwari Rao. Keerthy Suresh makes a cameo appearance in the action thriller.

The Paradise marks Nani's latest release after Hit 3.

