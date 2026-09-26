Nani On Mixed Response To <i>The Paradise</i>: "All Yours To Celebrate Or Judge"

The Paradise, starring Nani, released in theatres on September 24. While the film recorded the actor's biggest opening to date, it received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences. Now, Nani has acknowledged the feedback in a note shared on X.

"I have seen all your reactions and responses. I've received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I'm heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out," Nani wrote.

The actor thanked audiences for their response to The Paradise. "We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it's all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude," he added.

The Paradise has so far collected Rs 61.15 crore net at the Indian box office. The earnings have come from a total of 17,681 shows.

On Friday, the film recorded a gross collection of Rs 17.60 crore in India, while its net earnings for the day stood at Rs 14.90 crore. The film was screened across 7,049 shows on its second day and registered an overall occupancy of 32.8%.

With the addition of its Day 2 earnings, The Paradise has earned Rs 61.15 crore net and Rs 72.50 crore gross in India. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 98.50 crore.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise also features Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu and Sonali Kulkarni in key roles. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas.

Also Read | When Nani Revealed The Unexpected Story Behind His 'Natural Star' Nickname