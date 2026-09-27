Mammootty Criticised For Wearing Tilak At National Awards, Harisree Yousuf Hits Back

Malayalam actor-comedian Harisree Yousuf has spoken about the importance of looking beyond religious differences after a social media user targeted Mammootty over a tilak he received during his visit to Gujarat for the National Awards.

Reacting to the criticism, Harisree Yousuf said religious practices may look different but can have the same purpose, adding that "Religion is meant to make human beings better."

The actor shared his views in an Instagram video after a clip of Mammootty being welcomed in Gujarat surfaced online. Mammootty, who had travelled to the state to receive the National Award, was seen being greeted with a traditional welcome in which a tilak was applied to his forehead.

While the moment itself was part of the welcome, a social media user named Abbas criticised Mammootty for accepting the tilak. Harisree Yousuf addressed the backlash and said people should not view such cultural gestures only through the lens of religion.

Harisree Yousuf drew a comparison between different religious practices while making his point. He said applying a tilak, making the sign of the cross or bowing down to pray can all be expressions of devotion.

He said, "Have you heard the song that says, 'Whether you apply a tilak, make the sign of the cross or bow down and pray, the one who sees is the same, the one who listens is the same, the merciful God'?" Haven't you heard that song? Whether you make the sign of the cross, apply a tilak or bow down and pray, everything is directed towards God. It shows love for our Creator."

The actor also questioned why Mammootty should face criticism for accepting a traditional gesture while attending an event. He said artists tend to look at such situations more broadly.

Harisree Yousuf said, "Malayalis were all very happy that he received the National Award for Best Actor. We applauded for him. But one person posted a comment against him. The person who posted this comment is someone named Abbas. When Mammootty went to receive the award, a tilak was applied to his forehead. He bent down to have the tilak applied.”

“This person felt that it was a huge offence. Son, you are like a frog in a well. Mammootty is an artist. I am also a small-time artist. We artists do not have narrow-minded thinking. We think a little more broadly. So, people like you, who carry only 'religion' in their minds, will think like this," he added.

Harisree Yousuf also offered a more straightforward explanation for the tilak. According to him, such gestures can simply be part of welcoming guests and do not necessarily carry the meaning being attached to them by the commenter.

"Son, when you go to a big hotel, this is one of the ways they welcome guests. When guests arrive, they give them a bouquet and apply a tilak on their forehead before welcoming them inside," he said.

The actor then brought up Mammootty's standing among Malayalis and his work outside cinema. He said the actor has earned respect through both his career and his contribution to society.

Mammootty said, "You abused a person who is respected and admired by Malayalis across the world, a person with so much talent and so many achievements who has brought recognition to our state, and who has won the National Award four times. Abbas, look at the good things that person does for our society. The organisations he supports as a patron conduct so many charitable activities here. He has helped provide free heart surgeries to so many children. Can you ever do at least one thing that benefits this society? No."

Harisree Yousuf further questioned the practice of bringing religion into online arguments. He said people should not use faith as a reason to attack or abuse others.

"People like you can come to comment sections, abuse someone's father, hurl insults, and then bring God into it and invoke religion. That is all you can do. Religion is necessary, but what is religion for? It is not for human beings to fight with each other. Religion is meant to make human beings better," the actor said.

He ended his response by criticising what he described as communal thinking and asking the commenter not to repeat such remarks.

Harisree Yousuf said, "Abbas, the country that best suits your way of thinking is Taliban. That is where your mentality belongs. I am not telling you to go there. Because if you go there, they won't let you in."

"You have to live in India itself because you were born and raised in India. I am not foolish enough to tell you to leave this country. I am only saying that based on your nature and way of thinking. Son, this is the great nation of India. In reality, it is people who think like you who create communalism here. Don't do anything like this again," he added.

For the unversed, Harisree Yousuf is known for his work in Malayalam films and stage shows. His filmography includes Meow, Ini Utharam and Amar Akbar Anthony.

ALSO READ: Mammootty Wins 4th National Film Award For Bramayugam, Equals Amitabh Bachchan's Record