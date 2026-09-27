<i>The Vvaan</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra Film Earns Rs 11 Crore

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest saw a rise in its box office earnings on Saturday, September 26.

What's Happening

The fantasy thriller collected Rs 11 crore nett in India on its second day, according to Sacnilk, compared with Rs 8 crore nett on its opening day.

The film registered a 37.5% increase in its daily collection. After two days in theatres, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest has earned Rs 19 crore nett at the India box office.

The film also had more shows on Saturday than it did on its opening day. Its show count increased from 6,746 on Friday to 6,887 on Saturday.

The Hindi 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 38.54% on Day 2. The film's morning shows registered 16.54% occupancy, while afternoon screenings recorded 38.38%. Evening shows saw occupancy of 38.92%.

Night screenings witnessed the highest turnout of the day, with occupancy reaching 54.92%.

Background

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest features Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul are also part of the cast.

The film blends fantasy, folklore and supernatural elements, with its story set against the backdrop of a forbidden forest. It draws inspiration from folklore associated with the Maa Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Bihar's Patna district.

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest arrived in cinemas on September 25. While the film's premise has drawn attention, its initial reviews have been mixed.