<i>Vvan</i> Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia's Fantasy Film Tests Faith In A Forbidden Forest

Sidharth Malhotra–Tamannaah Bhatia's much‑anticipated fantasy film Vvan had its trailer unveiled today. It takes us deep into a forbidden forest where faith meets folklore.

The trailer begins with the introduction of the Bhuttakas — dark forces of nature even darker than the night. Legend has it that no one can come out alive if they enter the forest at night.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia share the screen for the first time as an onscreen couple. The story opens with Tamannaah Bhatia asking about Chhath Puja holidays — the premise on which the narrative is built — while Sidharth Malhotra's character finds excuses. Tamannaah Bhatia's character, however, believes it is the goddess who has called them.

What unfolds is a flurry of unimaginable and supernatural occurrences. On one side stands the Vvan Devi forest temple, and on the other, its development. The past will be revisited, faith will be challenged, and the legend will awaken.

Vvan Teaser

The teaser of Vvaan released earlier, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, had generated quite the buzz. The film takes viewers into a mysterious world built around folklore, an unusual forest, and forces that seem to go beyond the ordinary.

The teaser wastes little time in establishing the biggest rule of this world: "Suryast ke baad, Vvaan mein pravesh karna varjit hai." In simple words, no one is allowed to enter Vvaan after sunset. But why? And what happens inside the forest once darkness falls? The teaser does not give away the answers.

Sidharth plays a man who is pulled towards the forest despite the danger surrounding it. What starts as a journey into a forbidden place soon appears to become something much more personal.

There are also flashes of action and supernatural elements, with the teaser hinting at possession, mysterious powers and a dangerous force lurking within the forest. Rather than explaining the entire mythology, the makers have chosen to give viewers small pieces of the puzzle.

The cast includes Manish Paul, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover and Anup Soni.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Misra and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor, the film is backed by Balaji Telefilms. It is set to release in theatres on September 25.

ALSO READ | Prime Video 2026 Slate Unveiled: From Alia Bhatt's Don't Be Shy To Sidharth Malhotra's VVAN