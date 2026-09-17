Luv Ranjan Reveals First Look Of <i>Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar</i>, Six Debutants Set For Big Screen

Luv Ranjan has unveiled the first poster of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, offering audiences a first glimpse of the six newcomers who lead the upcoming friendship-comedy. The film marks the acting debut of Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra and Tushar Chhibber.

The first-look poster brings the six actors together against a vibrant backdrop, with their distinct styles and playful poses adding to its youthful and lively feel. It serves as the official introduction of the ensemble ahead of the film's theatrical release.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Purane Crush, Paapi Dost aur Pehla Pyaar. Red flags hi Red Flags. #PehlaPyaarDoosriBaar In Cinemas 23rd October." The playful tagline reflects the film's cheeky take on romance and friendship.

Luv Ranjan On Launching Six Newcomers

Luv Ranjan is once again going with a quirky, unconventional title, following the naming style of his earlier films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The filmmaker, who has previously launched new actors through his films, also spoke about working with the six debutants.

“Introducing newcomers is always a challenge, but it's the one I genuinely look forward to,” Ranjan said, according to Bollywood Hungama. He recalled getting a similar opportunity 15 years ago with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and said he did not want to miss the chance to work with fresh faces again.

"As a writer, creating a world for six new faces and watching them find their own rhythm within it was something I really enjoyed. When the people feel right, the story finds its own energy, and I'm excited for audiences to meet them," he added.

Anuj Saini Makes Directorial Debut

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar marks Anuj Saini's directorial debut and is presented by Luv Films. Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg are backing the film. The friendship-comedy is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on October 23.

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