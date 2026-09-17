After <i>Varanasi</i>, Mahesh Babu To Join Hands With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here's What We Know

Mahesh Babu's next project is already creating buzz, even though the actor is currently busy with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The latest talk around his future film has brought Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali into the picture. Past reports have suggested that Bhansali wants to work with a leading South Indian star.

Names such as Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Ram Charan were earlier linked to the filmmaker. Now, Mahesh Babu is reportedly being considered for the project.

According to a Telugu Now report, Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently met Mahesh and discussed a story with him. The film is said to feature large sets, grand visuals, and the drama Bhansali is known for. If the project moves forward, it might bring together two major names from the Hindi and Telugu film industries.

There is still no official announcement about the project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. For now, Mahesh Babu is focused only on Varanasi. The actor is expected to decide his next film after SS Rajamouli's film is completed and released.

According to a Telugu360 report, shooting for Varanasi has reached its final stage. Mahesh Babu has also finished the majority of his scenes and has started dubbing for his character. The remaining part is reportedly his introduction scene, which will be filmed later.

To keep things moving smoothly, the team must ensure both the actor and director are available at the same time.

Priyanka Chopra has also finished the main part of her shooting. Meanwhile, the team has already filmed several scenes featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Varanasi is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.

Also Read: "Mahesh Babu And Priyanka Chopra's Varanasi To Have 6 Songs": Composer MM Keeravani