"Mahesh Babu And Priyanka Chopra's <i>Varanasi</i> To Have 6 Songs": Composer MM Keeravani

From its star-studded cast to grand-scale production, SS Rajamouli's Varanasi has become one of the most anticipated films of 2027. Sharing an update on the film's music, composer MM Keeravani has revealed that the action-adventure film will have six songs.

According to 123 Telugu report, the Oscar-winning composer shared the update during a recent public appearance.

Keeravani is expected to begin working on Varanasi's background score in September 2026 and reportedly plans to finish the scoring process by January 2027. Additionally, with the planned six songs, fans can expect music to play a significant role in storytelling rather than serving as an additional element.

MM Keeravani and SS Rajamouli have collaborated on multiple projects, including Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and RRR, over the last decade or so. Their work on RRR's Naatu Naatu earned Keeravani an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2023.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi features Mahesh Babu in the lead role alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in other prominent roles. The plot's narrative spans across several timelines and follows the adventure of Rudhra as the city of Varanasi faces the impending arrival of an asteroid.

Mahesh Babu will be seen in the role of Rudhra, who is tasked with finding an ancient cosmic artifact that could hold the answer to prevent the asteroid.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen as Mandakini, a historian who is skilled with weapons, while Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to appear as Kumbha, a technologically advanced antagonist.

The film marks Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's first collaboration and Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after several years of working primarily on international projects. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on April 7, 2027, coinciding with the festival of Ugadi.