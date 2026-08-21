Property As Alimony: Tax Rules Every Divorcing Couple Should Know

Alimony Property Settlement Tax: A divorce settlement can involve more than just a monthly payment or a one-time cheque. In some cases, a spouse may receive a house, land or another asset as part of the alimony arrangement.

That raises an important question: Does receiving the property trigger an income-tax liability for the wife?

The answer depends on why and how the property is transferred. Consider a case where a husband and wife have agreed to a mutual-consent divorce. The husband does not have enough cash to pay the agreed one-time alimony. Instead, the couple agrees that a property owned by the husband's mother will be transferred to the wife as part of the settlement.

At first glance, this may look simple. But the tax treatment can be more complicated.

What Happens When A Relative Gives You Property?

Under the Income-tax Act, gifts received from specified relatives are generally outside the scope of taxation under the gift-tax provisions. The law also lays down a list of relationships that qualify for this benefit.

A mother-in-law is considered a relative for this purpose while the relationship exists. This distinction can become important in a divorce settlement.

If a mother transfers a property to her daughter-in-law as a normal gift while the two are still related in the eyes of tax law, the gift may not be taxable in the recipient's hands.

But what happens if the transfer takes place after the divorce? According to Mihir Tanna, Associate Director of Direct Tax at SK Patodia & Associate LLP, the tax benefit available for gifts between specified relatives depends on the relationship existing on the relevant date.

"Income tax specifies the list of relations wherein if a gift is given by love and affection, the amount is not considered as income in the hands of the recipient," Tanna told NDTV. He added that if the person is not a relative on the date of the transfer, the tax benefit available to gifts from specified relatives may not apply.

But alimony is not necessarily a gift. There is another important distinction. A property transferred as part of a divorce settlement may not be the same as a property given purely out of love and affection. In a divorce, the transfer is being made to meet an obligation arising from the settlement.

Tanna explained that when an asset is transferred as an obligation -- such as towards divorce alimony -- it is not treated in the same manner as an ordinary gift. Such a transaction is generally made as consideration for settling an obligation rather than simply out of natural love and affection. The distinction can make a significant difference to the tax treatment.

So, calling the transfer a "gift" does not necessarily settle the tax question. The actual reason for the transfer and the terms of the divorce agreement matter.

What If The Property Is Worth More Than Rs 50,000?

Normally, gifts exceeding the prescribed threshold can become taxable in the recipient's hands if they are received from a person who does not fall within the specified relative category.

The rule broadly provides that where the aggregate value of money or specified property received during a financial year crosses Rs 50,000, the amount can become taxable, subject to the exceptions provided under the law. Gifts from specified relatives are among those exceptions. This is why the timing of the property transfer and the relationship between the parties cannot be ignored.

The tax question does not end when the property is received. Even if the wife does not have to pay tax merely because the property was received as part of the settlement, there could be tax consequences later. For example, if she eventually sells the property, capital gains tax rules can come into play. The tax treatment would then depend on factors such as the property's nature, its acquisition history and the period for which it is held.

Paperwork Matters

For couples going through a divorce, the wording of the settlement agreement can therefore be crucial. If a property is being transferred instead of cash as alimony, the documents should clearly record the nature and purpose of the transfer. It should be clear whether the asset is being transferred as part of the legal obligation arising from the divorce settlement or as a voluntary gift.

A transaction that looks like a gift on paper may have a different tax character if the underlying facts show that it was actually part of an alimony arrangement. For anyone considering a property transfer as part of a divorce settlement, getting the tax position checked before signing the agreement could prevent an expensive surprise later.