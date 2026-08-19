New RBI Rules: How Your Home, Personal Loan EMIs Will Change In 2027

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is proposing a change that could make floating-rate loans respond faster to interest-rate moves. But before borrowers worry about their next EMI, there is one important point: nothing changes today.

The RBI's framework is still a draft. Comments have been invited until September 11, 2026. If finalised, the proposed rules are set to take effect from April 1, 2027. So, will your home loan EMI change? Not immediately. But the way your loan rate responds to RBI rate cuts and hikes could change significantly.

RBI Wants Loan Rates To Reset Faster

The biggest proposed change is the frequency of interest-rate resets. Today, many floating-rate loans reset only once a year. This means that even after the RBI cuts the repo rate, borrowers may have to wait months before the benefit reaches their loan.

Under the draft framework, floating-rate loans would have to reset within a maximum of three months. For borrowers with repo-linked home loans, that could mean faster transmission of both rate cuts and rate hikes.

In other words, the benefit can reach you sooner when rates fall. But the pain can also arrive sooner when rates rise.

Vijendra Singh Shekhawat, CEO, Choice Finserv Private Limited, said the key benefit for home-loan borrowers would be timing and transparency rather than an immediate reduction in rates.

"For a home-loan borrower, the real gain here is timing and transparency, not a lower rate on day one. A repo cut will no longer sit unused for months, and for the first time the loan agreement has to state, in plain terms, which benchmark your rate follows and how often it can move. For someone taking a fresh loan, the number to compare is the spread over the benchmark, because that is what stays with you for twenty years," said Shekhawat.

What About Personal Loan EMIs?

This is where borrowers need to read the fine print. The proposed reset framework applies to floating-rate loans. In retail lending, this is particularly relevant to home loans.

Most personal and auto loans are fixed-rate loans. So, an existing personal-loan EMI will not suddenly change because of these proposed RBI rules.

However, borrowers taking a new loan could get more clarity. The loan agreement will have to clearly mention the benchmark being used, how often the rate will reset and the date on which the reset will happen.

The draft also proposes that the non-credit component of the spread cannot be revised for three years. That could make it easier for borrowers to understand what they are actually paying for.

What Happens To Existing Home Loans?

Existing floating-rate borrowers do not need to do anything right now. The proposed framework says existing loans would migrate to the new structure by April 1, 2029.

The migration would require the borrower's consent. There would be no fee for the switch and the lender cannot increase the interest rate merely because of the migration.

This could also be a useful opportunity for borrowers to review their existing loan. "At the time of a reset, borrowers can consider switching to a fixed-rate loan where that option is available. They can also ask the lender for a lower spread, particularly if their credit profile has improved since the loan was taken," said Shekhawat.

For a new borrower, the headline home-loan rate is only part of the story. The spread over the benchmark can be just as important. Home-loan rates currently start at around 7.1-7.25 per cent for the strongest borrowers. Most salaried borrowers are broadly seeing rates in the 7.5-8.5 per cent range, while NBFCs and borrowers with weaker profiles can face higher pricing.

Consider a Rs 50 lakh floating-rate home loan at 8 per cent for 20 years. The EMI works out to roughly Rs 41,800 a month. Even a 0.5 percentage-point difference in the interest rate can translate into roughly Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh over the full tenure.

That is why borrowers should not simply chase the lowest advertised rate. They should check the benchmark, the spread and how often the rate can reset.

The RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent in August 2026. This comes after a cumulative 125-basis-point reduction through 2025. "The proposed rules are therefore significant for borrowers because future rate movements could reach them more quickly. A rate cut would potentially lower borrowing costs sooner. A rate hike, however, could also increase the EMI or extend the repayment period faster," said Shekhawat.

Three Things Borrowers Should Check

If you are taking a new home loan, there are three numbers and terms worth checking carefully. First, look at the spread. Do not compare only the advertised interest rate. The spread can remain with you for years.

Second, check the reset frequency. Know exactly when your lender can revise the interest rate. Third, keep some EMI headroom. A future rate hike should not blow a hole in your monthly budget.