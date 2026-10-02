President Gives Assent, Gujarat Becomes 2nd State To Get Uniform Civil Code

After Uttarakhand, Gujarat has become only the second state to receive the President's assent to its version of the Uniform Civil Code, a set of rules that will govern civil matters like marriage, divorce and inheritance.

The Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill 2026 was passed by the BJP-dominated state assembly in March. Published in the Gujarat Government Gazette, the legislation moves the state closer to establishing a singular legal framework for personal matters.

The landmark legislation replaces varied personal laws with a unified legal code governing marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships for all citizens residing within the state. However, the provisions do not apply to Scheduled Tribes, preserving constitutional protections for their customary rights. The Act also extends its jurisdiction to Gujarat residents living outside the state.

Under the law, mandatory registration forms a central pillar of the administrative reform. Marriages solemnised within Gujarat, or involving a state resident, must be formally registered within sixty days to avoid monetary penalties. Additionally, the legislation introduces formal legal procedures and required registration protocols for couples entering live-in relationships.

The Act standardises civil entitlements by setting uniform legal guidelines for succession, inheritance, and the drafting of wills. Practices such as polygamy are formally prohibited under the Gujarat UCC.

Also read: 'Uniform Civil Code Will Be Introduced In 21 States Before 2029': Amit Shah

The law fixes the minimum marriageable age at 21 years for men and 18 years for women. Adultery, cruelty, desertion for at least two years, conversion and disappearance for seven years can become common grounds for divorce, the law says.

No marriage can be dissolved except in accordance with its provisions, notwithstanding any personal law, custom or tradition to the contrary, it added.

Live-in partners will have to declare their relationship by submitting a statement to the authorities. Children born out of such a relationship will be recognised as legitimate under the law.

The registration of divorce will be mandatory.

Also read: Opinion | Uniform Civil Code And The Primacy of Constitutional Rights Over Personal Laws

While the Act has received presidential assent, it will officially come into force on a date announced by the state government. The authorities are currently preparing the necessary administrative framework and framing procedural rules to facilitate smooth enforcement across all districts.

The legislation, which provides a common framework for marriage, divorce and succession, besides regulating live-in relationships, prohibits bigamy. It makes monogamy a condition for marriage by stating that neither party should have a living spouse at the time of the marriage.

Uttarakhand implemented the Civil Code in 2025. Assam has also passed a similar law and is waiting for the President's approval.