'Uniform Civil Code Will Be Introduced In 21 States Before 2029': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said BJP-led NDA governments in 21 states will introduce Uniform Civil Code (UCC) before 2029.

Shah was speaking to reporters here while highlighting the achievements of the Centre over the last 12 years and the BJP's 25-year journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Triple talaq has been abolished, giving Muslim women equal rights. We have introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in several states and I am confident that in the 21 BJP-NDA ruled states, we will introduce the UCC before 2029," Shah said. The next Lok Sabha polls are scheduled for 2029.

He said the government had strengthened the country's criminal justice system through the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and claimed that several states had recorded a 30 per cent increase in the conviction rate in a single year.

He also said a system was being established to ensure justice could be delivered within three years.

On national security, Shah said the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A had been achieved without a single drop of blood being shed or a bullet being fired, and asserted that Kashmir was now fully integrated with India.

He said the government had ended five decades of Naxalism and signed more than 14 peace agreements in the country's North-East region.

"More than 9,000 people have surrendered and today we have taken the North-East on the path of development," Shah said.

He said surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor have established a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

On being asked whether the 1951 baseline would be used for implementing National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur, Shah said the Centre was holding discussions with its allies and political parties on the issue.

"We are discussing these issues with our allies and also with the political parties of Manipur. Whatever decision is taken, we will inform you," he said.

Asked about illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and their detection in cities such as Mumbai, Shah said the government would not disclose the tools used to identify them.

"You are asking the Home Minister to make the tools public and tell you how it will be done. Then how will we catch them? They will also come to know," he quipped.

Shah reiterated the government's resolve to identify and deport illegal infiltrators from the country.

"I repeat our resolve that we will take out each and every illegal infiltrator from this country, identifying them one by one and sending them out," he said.

On the government's anti-drugs campaign, Shah said he had recently launched the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' and would visit every state as part of the campaign.

He said he had spoken to a chief minister the previous day and a full-day meeting would be held to ensure the campaign reaches the grassroots.

"It will definitely reach the grassroots and India will achieve victory over drugs," Shah said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)