Woman On Sports Bike Hit By Car In Gurugram For Asking Driver To Stay Away

"I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like these aren't afraid of hitting people and running away."

These were the words of a woman biker from Gurugram after a car struck her motorcycle and drove away. The impact of the collision threw her off her bike, while the motorcycle was dragged for a few metres on the road.

The woman, who goes by the name Sia and runs the page 'rebelwheels_sia_' on Instagram, shared a video of the incident online and narrated the sequence of events leading up to it.

Rider Says Car Was Chasing Her

According to Sia, the incident took place on Sunday while she was riding her Aprilia RS 457, a sports bike, with members of her biking group on Golf Course Road in Gurugram.

In a video posted on Instagram, she alleged that the occupants of a car had been trying to chase her from the beginning of her ride.

Explaining the sequence of events, Sia said a car approached her and its occupants began behaving aggressively. She said she asked them to maintain some distance, but they instead told her to stop her bike. According to her, the men appeared to be drunk.

She said she tried to keep moving ahead so that the car could not block her motorcycle. At the same time, a friend riding behind her attempted to shield her and prevent the car from coming alongside her again.

According to Sia, the car continued to pursue her before the driver allegedly tried to cut in front of her motorcycle. In the process, she said, the vehicle struck her bike and sped away.

The entire episode was recorded on an action camera mounted on Sia's motorcycle.

Friend Tried To Stop Driver

Sia further alleged that after the collision, one of her friends chased the car and tried to stop the driver.

The car stopped at a traffic signal, where her friend confronted the driver and told him the crash was his fault. However, the driver denied responsibility and drove away from the spot.

Appeal To Gurugram Police

In her video, Sia urged the Gurugram Police to take action against drivers who endanger other road users and leave the scene after an accident.

She also mentioned the vehicle registration number and the name of the RC owner, referring to the person in whose name the vehicle is registered.

Social Media Users Demand Action

The clip quickly went viral, drawing support from several social media users. Many tagged Delhi Police, Gurugram Police, Gurugram Traffic Police and Haryana Police, urging authorities to take action against the driver.

Several users also called for an FIR to be registered in connection with the incident, while others expressed concern over road safety and rash driving in the city.