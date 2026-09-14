'4 Drunk People' Claim By Biker's Brother After Gurugram Hit-And-Run Shocker

The brother of the biker who was knocked off her motorcycle by a car on Gurugram's Golf Course Road has alleged that four people were inside the vehicle and appeared to be drunk when the incident took place.

The woman, known as "Rebel Wheels Sia" on Instagram, was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with a group of bikers when a white sedan began following her, according to her family and her own account shared on social media.

The incident, which was captured on an action camera mounted on her motorcycle, has since gone viral.

The man identified as the alleged driver has been named as Kalyan Bainsla. Bainsla's Instagram profile described him as an "international kabaddi player" and a member of the "Indian rugby team". He also claimed to have won the Amateur Olympia India bodybuilding competition.

What The Brother Said

The biker's brother said she called him immediately after the incident.

"When she had the accident, she was the first one to call me. She said there was an accident first. I thought the bike might have slipped or something. Then she said someone had hit and run her," he told NDTV.

The accused Kalyan Bainsla.

He said Sia subsequently sent him the video recorded by a GoPro camera mounted on her motorcycle.

"She first showed that they were being chased. She even told them to maintain some distance. Then she said there were four people in the car. And they were all drunk. And they were also giving some abusive signals," he said.

What The Video Shows

The footage appears to show a white car moving towards the motorcycle and striking it from the side as the woman rides along the road. The impact throws her from the bike and sends her skidding across the road. Sparks can be seen coming from the motorcycle as metal parts scrape against the surface.

She suffered injuries to her hands and legs, but her family said she was protected by her riding gear and did not sustain serious injuries.

According to the biker's account, she was riding with other bikers on Golf Course Road when the occupants of the car began following her. She said the people inside the vehicle approached her and behaved improperly. When she asked them to maintain their distance, she said they told her to stop the motorcycle.

What The Woman Said

She later shared a video on Instagram and described how the incident had left her feeling unsafe on Gurugram's roads.

"I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like this aren't afraid of hitting people and running away," she said.

Her Aprilia RS 457 was damaged in the collision.

Gurugram Police said registered a case on its own after the video surfaced online.

Sia's father said he was surprised that his daughter had not initially told him what had happened.

"My daughter did not tell me. I also came to know about it a while ago when people came to my residence. Then I came to know about it and when I saw the video, I was very surprised that even my daughter did not tell me about it after coming home," he told NDTV. "The way this accident happened, it is not a normal thing. There was not much traffic on the road."

"It is an attempt to murder case," he added.

Who Owns The Car

According to police, the car involved in the incident was registered in the name of a man identified as Manish, who is in the army.

Manish has denied that he was driving the vehicle when the collision occurred.

Manish, a resident of Haryana's Palwal, said he serves in the Army and was on duty in Assam when the incident happened. He said a friend had borrowed the car from his family on Sunday. According to Manish, he learnt about the collision only after the video became widely circulated online.

