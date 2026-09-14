Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Know When Ganapati Idol Immersion Will Take Place

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across India with great devotion as devotees mark the birth of Lord Ganesha, the revered deity of good fortune. During this period, Ganesha temples across the country are adorned and draw thousands of devotees who offer prayers, flowers and sweets, especially modak, considered Lord Ganesha's favourite.

The celebrations conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees ceremonially immerse Lord Ganesha's idol in water. The ritual marks the end of the worship period. While Anant Chaturdashi is considered the most significant day for Visarjan, families may immerse the idol earlier, depending on their traditions and how many days they observe Ganeshotsav.

In 2026, Anant Chaturdashi falls on Friday, September 25. The day of immersion depends on how long families keep the idol at home, with many following the 1.5-day, 3rd-day, 5th-day, 7th-day, or Anant Chaturdashi tradition. The exact practice can vary by region and tradition.

The Visarjan dates are:

1.5-day Visarjan: September 15

3rd-day Visarjan: September 16

5th-day Visarjan: September 18

7th-day Visarjan: September 20

Anant Chaturdashi Visarjan: September 25

When Is Anant Chaturdashi 2026

Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on Friday, September 25, 2026, and is traditionally considered the most auspicious day for Ganesh Visarjan. It marks the culmination of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 11:18 pm on September 24 and will end at 11:06 pm on September 25. Devotees perform a puja and aarti before carrying the idol in a procession for immersion.

The ritual symbolises bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha and seeking his blessings before his return.