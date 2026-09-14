Man Takes Obscene Pictures Of Bengaluru Woman, Then Threatens, Abuses Her

A Bengaluru woman has alleged that a man she met on Instagram threatened, extorted and psychologically abused her using obscene photographs that he allegedly took without her consent.

According to a complaint filed by the woman's father, she was studying at Manipal University in 2024 when she became acquainted with a man identified as Anfal through Instagram. The complaint alleges that Anfal obtained her mobile number and repeatedly met her before taking her to a hotel near Manipal. At the hotel, the man allegedly took obscene photographs of the woman without her consent.

The woman has alleged that the man later used those photographs to threaten her, warning that he would upload them on Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms if she did not pay him money. He allegedly collected money from her through PhonePe.

The complaint further alleges that in April 2026, Anfal again took the woman to a hotel and threatened her using the same photographs. When the woman said she had no money, the man allegedly forcibly took a gold chain weighing around 10 to 12 grams from her neck and warned her against disclosing the incident.

The woman subsequently blocked his mobile number, but he allegedly contacted her using other numbers and threatened to circulate the photographs unless she unblocked him.

More serious allegations have also been made regarding repeated WhatsApp video calls. The woman has alleged that Anfal forced her to remain on video calls for hours and instructed her to inflict injuries on herself. He allegedly threatened to come to her location and kill her if she did not comply.

Under fear and psychological pressure, the woman allegedly cut the name "Anfal" onto her chest with a blade.

The woman's parents reportedly learned of the details only on September 4, when they brought her to Bengaluru and questioned her. Her father subsequently approached the police on September 8 and sought legal action against Anfal.

Police have registered a case under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(E) of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway.