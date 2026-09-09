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On Camera, Lord Ganesha Idol Stolen From Roadside Stall In Bengaluru

In an unusual incident, a Ganesh idol kept by the roadside for sale was allegedly stolen by a group of men in Bengaluru, with the entire incident captured on CCTV.

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On Camera, Lord Ganesha Idol Stolen From Roadside Stall In Bengaluru
Police are examining the CCTV footage and efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused.
Bengaluru:

A Ganesh idol kept by the roadside for sale was allegedly stolen by a group of men in Bengaluru on Monday, with the entire incident captured on CCTV.

The incident took place at around 3:51 am in Dasarahalli on Magadi Road. The entire theft was captured by a CCTV camera installed nearby.

CCTV footage shows four men arriving at the spot in a Tata Ace goods vehicle. The men are seen approaching the idol, lifting it and quickly loading it into the vehicle before fleeing the area.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Magadi Road Police Station. Police are examining the CCTV footage and efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused.

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