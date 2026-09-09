Bengaluru Couple Found Dead At Home, Family Dispute Suspected

A middle-aged couple was found dead at their home in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, with a family dispute suspected to be the reason behind the incident, police said.

Those who died have been identified as Raghavendra (38), son of Muniraju, who worked as an autorickshaw driver, and his wife, Shruthi Raghavendra (30), a homemaker.

According to preliminary information, the couple had two children, who are currently staying with their maternal grandparents in Davanagere. At the time of the incident, only Raghavendra and Shruthi were living in the house.

Police suspect that a domestic or family dispute between the husband and wife may have led to the incident. However, the exact circumstances and sequence of events are yet to be established.

The HAL Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.