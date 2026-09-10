Several US War Planes Damaged In Iranian Strike On Jordan: Report

Several US military aircraft have suffered damage in an overnight Iranian attack at an American air base in Jordan, according to a CBS report.

One A-10 Thunderbolt, ​known as ​the Warthog, was struck ‌and left with a missing wing, while roughly ​eight ​F-15s ⁠sustained light damage ​and were ​placed ⁠back into service during the Iranian strike at Muwaffaq Salti ​Air Base, CBS reporter ​Jennifer Jacobs said in a post on X.

"American forces in Jordan launched more than 30 Patriot missiles defending against the Iranian strikes. The overnight damage came after the US attacked five Iranian tankers in retaliation for Iran targeting a US Navy warship. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed they launched attacks at eight tankers and two warships, including the base in Jordan," she wrote.

The US has dozens of warplanes operating from the Muwaffaq Salti ​Air Base, which acts as a key airpower hub for operations against Iran.

The attack came after the US sank five Iranian tankers earlier this week, and Iran retaliated by bombarding scores of American bases and allies in the region.

In an official statement reported by the state-backed IRNA news agency, Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced that they "struck the American Al-Azraq base in Jordan with heavy missile strikes" as part of a designated "punitive operation." Tehran also said it attacked more than a dozen vessels trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, as it announced an expansion of a no-go zone outside the strategic waterway it has blockaded for months.

Shortly after the barrage, the Jordanian military announced that its air defence network intercepted and neutralised the incoming projectiles. According to an official army statement, Jordan's defence systems detected 20 incoming ballistic missiles, successfully destroying 18 of them, while two impacted unpopulated terrain.

Iran Offers an End to War

Iran's Guards, the ideological arm of the military, said the war could be brought to an end if Washington met its conditions, which included demands on the wars in Lebanon and Yemen.

"It must... refrain from renewed threats, withdraw the Israeli regime's army from Lebanon, end the blockade of Yemen, release $24 billion in Iran's frozen assets and refrain from any interference in the country's nuclear and missile capabilities," Mohebi said, according to Fars news agency.

US President Donald Trump, eager to end an unpopular war, asserted on Wednesday the conflict will conclude right after the mid-term US elections in November. Polls show his Republican Party could face a drubbing and lose control of one or both houses of Congress.

"I think the war will end immediately after the election" because Iran "can't hold out any longer," Trump told journalists, accusing Tehran of being "desperate to try and affect" the vote.

However, the Wall Street Journal quoted US officials saying that Trump's top advisers are privately warning that the war could drag on through the remaining two years of his term.