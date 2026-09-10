Kanpur Businessman Stabbed 26 Times. Partying Daughter-In-Law Guided Killers

It was a usual night at Cosmogin Lounge in Kanpur. The speakers were loud. The disco lights flickered. And the DJ belted out Hindi classics.

Like several others around her, Shalu Minocha too danced to 'Tum to dhokhebaaz ho'. The weekend appeared set for a grand closing. But back at home, a murderous scene played out. Her father-in-law, Vineet Minocha, lay in a pool of blood.

What's the link? A phone call, the police say.

The 63-year-old businessman was stabbed 26 times at his home in Kanpur. The police say a former house help executed the killing. The mastermind, they claim, was Shalu, who would later pretend to be unaware of the crime.

On that evening, when the murder was taking place at her home, she was partying with her friends, police say.

Read: Upset Over CCTV Surveillance, Kanpur Woman Plots Father-In-Law's Murder

But she was aware of everything that went on back home. The police claim Shalu had left home after plotting the murder, but she remained in touch with the killer via phone. She kept guiding them during the murder, they add.

The police are now checking the timeline of the party, scanning CCTV footage, their phone call details and conversations between the suspects as an important part of the murder probe. The party, they suspect, was part of Shalu's strategy to hide her role in the murder conspiracy.

Vishal, a former employee of the family, and his associate Raj Kishore were the firsts to be arrested in connection with the murder.

With their arrest after an encounter, Shalu's role emerged. Vineet reportedly told the cops that Shalu offered him Rs 6 lakh for the killing.

Taked into custody, the 36-year-old woman initially tried to fake innocence but later admitted her involvement in the murder allegedly out of deep resentment over not allowing late-night parties and constant surveillance.

She claimed her father-in-law closely monitored activities inside the house through CCTV cameras and objected to her attending late-night parties or returning home late. Despite being from a wealthy family, she claimed that she had little control over household spending and had to ask her father-in-law even for minor expenses.

On July 28, Shalu returned home late and had an argument with her father-in-law, the police have found. That was a turning point for her. She allegedly offered Vishal Rs 6 lakh for the kill. Rs 2 lakh was paid on Sunday. The rest was promised 15 days later. She even gave him a duplicate key to their house.

On Friday, she reportedly called Vishal home under some pretext and finalised the murder contract. A day later, on Saturday, after she and her husband left for the party with their child, Vishal and Kishore reached their house.

Shalu allegedly helped them enter by telling the guard that they had come to deliver medicines.

While their plan was to suffocate the elderly man to make it look like a heart attack, they ended up attacking him with a knife and fled the apartment. When Shalu and her husband returned home around 3 am, they found him lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom.

(Inputs by Arun Kumar Agrawal)