Farah Khan Says Akshaye Khanna Was Once 'Difficult' To Work With: "He Was Very Irritable"

Farah Khan recently opened up about a time when Akshaye Khanna was so 'irritable' that she almost stopped choreographing his songs. She said, "I said if it is Akshaye Khanna's song, I don't want to choreograph it."

But then she had a lovely experience working with him in Dil Chahta Hai, which eventually led to her casting him in her film Tees Maar Khan. The latter gained renewed popularity after Akshaye Khanna went viral with Dhurandhar success.

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In conversation on choreographers Bosco and Caesar's podcast Dance Masti, Farah Khan said, "At one time, Akshaye Khanna used to be very difficult to work with."

She continued: "I have done Doli Saja Ke Rakhna with him, then a couple of other movies, Laawaris and something else. He, I think, himself has confessed in interviews that he was very difficult. He was very irritable and wouldn't want to stand."

Speaking of the transformation that came in Akshaye Khanna after Dil Chahta Hai, Farah Khan said, "After Dil Chahta Hai, he had a transformation, I think. In Tees Maar Khan, he was too good. He is actually a very good dancer. But I was very clear that I don't want to work with artists who are irritating."

On The Hardest Celebrity To Choreograph

Furthermore, Caesar asked Farah Khan, "For which actor did you have to work the hardest?"

When Farah asked him to answer, Caesar said Abhishek Bachchan, to which Farah Khan replied that he is a very good dancer.

Caesar responded, "I never said he is a bad dancer."

Farah added, "He tires me out. He is fun-filled. He wants to keep wandering. He teases people and things around him."

Caesar recalled, "I was shooting with him outside Gateway of India when he brought a bucket of cold water in the middle of the night and poured it on me. He is a prankster."

Caesar then told Farah, "But you didn't name the bully," to which Farah responded, "But I got you to name."

Akshaye Khanna Craza After Dhurandhar frenzy

The social media madness that erupted after Akshaye Khanna's performance in Dhurandhar, was unbelievable. Akshaye Khanna played Rehman Dakait, based on the real-life character of Sardar Abdul Rehman Baloch, a Pakistani gangster from Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood in the franchise.

In the first instalment of Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna dominated the screen more than Ranveer Singh. Though he was not much in the second instalment, his presence was very much missed.

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