Inside IIT Kanpur Orientation Programme 2026: Student Life, Placements, Well-Being

IIT Kanpur Orientation Programme 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur started the orientation programme 2026 from July 22 onwards, marking its Day 4 on Saturday. A dedicated 'Parents' Orientation' was also conducted on Wednesday, featuring sessions by the institute leadership on academics, student life, placements, and well-being.
On the first day, students were welcomed by IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal and other faculty members who shared insights on making the most of an engineering education, as per the official information.
Dr Alok Bajpai, Head-Clinical, CMHW, shared valuable insights on the topic 'Parenting from a Distance', followed by an interactive question and answer session.
✨ Orientation 2026 | Day 1 at IIT Kanpur— IIT Kanpur (@IITKanpur) July 22, 2026
The journey of the newest members of the IIT Kanpur community officially began with the first day of Orientation.
Students were welcomed by Prof. Manindra Agrawal, @Director_IITK, and attended insightful sessions by Prof. Ashoke De,… pic.twitter.com/cI7e90stXo
On the second day of the undergraduate orientation programme, students explored the opportunities that make life at IIT Kanpur truly unique, the institute stated on its official X handle.
The activities on Day 2 included: letter to yourself, welcome kit distribution, an introduction to Harlem Shake & Reel2Real, followed by group activities, ID card issuance, interactions with student bodies, and laboratory tours, offering a glimpse of life beyond the classroom.
On the same day, IIT Kanpur also welcomed its incoming postgraduate students, marking the beginning of their journey at the institute.
✨ Orientation 2026 | Day 2 at IIT Kanpur— IIT Kanpur (@IITKanpur) July 23, 2026
Day 2 of the Undergraduate Orientation brought another exciting chapter as our new students explored the many opportunities that make life at IIT Kanpur truly unique.
From the SUGC session and engaging interactions with Prof. Deepu… pic.twitter.com/mgFmbS3SDZ
On the third day, the undergraduate students continued their orientation through academic sessions, ID card issuance, interactive activities, interactions with the Board of Counselling, laboratory tours, counsellor interactions, and gaining deeper insights into academics, student support systems, and campus life.
✨ Orientation 2026 | Day 3 at IIT Kanpur— IIT Kanpur (@IITKanpur) July 24, 2026
Another exciting day of Orientation 2026 saw both undergraduate and postgraduate students take the next steps in their IIT Kanpur journey.
Our postgraduate students were formally welcomed by Prof. Manindra Agrawal, @Director_IITK,… pic.twitter.com/G9Pysywj7z
On Day 4 of Orientation 2026, IIT Kanpur freshers continued with engaging sessions and activities designed to help students settle into campus life and make the most of their IIT Kanpur experience, the institute stated.
✨ Orientation 2026 | Day 4 at IIT Kanpur— IIT Kanpur (@IITKanpur) July 25, 2026
Day 4 of Orientation 2026 continued with engaging sessions and activities designed to help students settle into campus life and make the most of their IIT Kanpur experience.
Our undergraduate students participated in group activities,… pic.twitter.com/cyGzDZC732
The undergraduate students participated in group activities, including ID card registration, laboratory tours, and an introduction to the students' gymkhana, offering them a glimpse into the vibrant student life and opportunities beyond academics.