How 14 Students Got Into IIT Kanpur Without JEE Advanced: Olympiad Route Explained

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has selected 14 students for admission to its undergraduate engineering and science programmes through its Olympiad quota, allowing them to join the institute without appearing for the JEE Advanced exam.

A total of 17 students were shortlisted after the application process ended on June 15. They appeared for a computer-based test (CBT) held on June 24 at the IIT Kanpur campus. One candidate did not appear for the test, while two others have been placed on the waiting list based on their performance.

The selected students will now begin their studies at IIT Kanpur for the 2026-27 academic session.

Three-Hour Entrance Test

The admission test was conducted for three hours and included 45 questions-15 each from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Among the selected candidates:

Six have been admitted to Computer Science and Engineering.

Two have secured admission to Biological Sciences and Bioengineering.

The remaining students have been offered seats in Mathematics, Intelligent Systems, Chemistry, and Data Science-related programmes.

What Is the IIT Kanpur Olympiad Scheme?

The Olympiad Scheme is a special admission route introduced by IIT Kanpur for students who have performed exceptionally well in recognised national and international Olympiad competitions.

Under this scheme, eligible students can gain admission to selected undergraduate programmes without taking JEE Advanced. The initiative aims to encourage talented students with strong backgrounds in science and mathematics.

Admissions through this route are available in five departments:

Computer Science and Engineering

Biological Sciences and Bioengineering

Chemistry

Economic Sciences

Mathematics and Statistics

Eligibility Criteria

To apply through the Olympiad Scheme, candidates must: