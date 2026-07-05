IIT Bombay Graduate's Viral Sacrifice Story Found To Be Fictional, Claims Debunked Online

A heartwarming story about an IIT Bombay graduate who reportedly turned down a high-paying job in the United States to care for his ailing parents went viral on social media over the weekend, prompting a debate about success, family, and personal priorities. The story of Vivek Sharma was shared on X by a user named Vivek Alwys. However, the narrative, which appeared too good to be true, soon came under scrutiny after social media users began questioning its authenticity.

The story, which was widely shared as an inspirational account about prioritising family over career ambitions, quickly gained traction online but has since been challenged by users who say there is no evidence to support the claims.

The Claims Made In The Post

According to the viral post, Sharma, a B.Tech Computer Science gold medalist from IIT Bombay, received a job offer from a San Francisco-based startup with an annual salary of nearly $240,000 (around Rs 2.2 crore). However, he is said to have declined the opportunity and remain in his hometown of Kanpur after his parents' health took a sudden turn for the worse.

Just before he was scheduled to leave for the United States, his father reportedly suffered a heart attack. Around the same time, his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, the post claims. Faced with the choice between pursuing a lucrative international career and staying home to care for his parents, Sharma chose the latter. According to the viral post, he cancelled his visa interview and turned down the offer.

After deciding to stay in Kanpur, Sharma initially worked in a local software job. As the family's financial responsibilities increased, he reportedly opened a small grocery shop beneath his home, called Sharma General Store. The post further claims that as his parents' health gradually improved, Sharma expanded his work beyond the grocery store. Alongside managing the shop, he began teaching coding to underprivileged children and took on freelance software projects at night.

Internet Debunks The Claims

As the post spread, several users began fact-checking the details and found no verifiable record of an IIT Bombay graduate named Vivek Sharma matching the story. They also pointed out that the post did not cite any sources or supporting information.

The story is believed to have originated from a LinkedIn post by Dr Dilip Gosai over a month ago. After facing criticism, Gosai reportedly edited his post extensively and later acknowledged that the character at the centre of the story was fictional.

In his original version, he had claimed that Vivek Sharma joined IIT Bombay in 2012 with a JEE rank of 147. However, users attempting to verify the information said they could not find any corresponding records. Gosai later admitted that the persona was created as a fictional narrative meant to be inspirational, describing it as a constructed example highlighting family responsibility and human-centred values.

The post drew further criticism when an actual IIT Bombay alumnus named Vivek Sharma came forward, stating that his image was being misused. He clarified that the story was false and urged people not to circulate unverified claims.

Further online investigation also uncovered a similar version of the story that included a disclaimer stating it was a fictionalised narrative created for social reflection. However, users alleged that the disclaimer appeared only after questions about authenticity began circulating.

Questions were also raised about an accompanying image used in multiple reposts, which some users claimed appeared to be generated or altered using artificial intelligence. Upon verification, the image was traced back to a YouTube video featuring a different individual, identified as Sumit Gorai, posted two years earlier.