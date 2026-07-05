Delhi Newlywed Joined Work, Hosted Party Hours Before Murder, Says Family

Akriti Sutar, who was found dead at a residential society in Delhi on Saturday evening, had joined office earlier that day. The 28-year-old, who had got married on April 24, was on leave. Her family has alleged that she was murdered.

They rejected the possibility of suicide, saying that on Saturday, she had not only joined office but also hosted a small party for her colleagues. This was not a sign of depression, they have argued.

Moreover, Akriti had spoken to her mother around 6 in the evening and seemed quite normal at the time. She spoke of the party and said she was on way home.

Akriti's uncle Mananjay Sutar said two hours later, around 8 pm, the family received a call from her husband, who said she has gone missing. "Nearly 90 minutes later, the police informed them that a woman's body had been found at Palika Kunj," he added.

Read: 2 Months After Wedding, Delhi Woman Found Dead, Family Alleges Murder

Akriti, who was a Sales Executive with a private company in Chhatarpur, was found dead at a residential society in Lodhi Colony -- around 10 km from her Pushp Vihar home. Her body was found lying on the ground around 9 pm on Saturday. It is assumed that she had fallen from the building.

Akriti's 24-year-old brother Amay Sutar claimed that she is mentally strong and would have never taken her own life.

The family also alleged that her husband Arastu Sikka and his relatives were pressuring her for dowry. They claimed that Arastu and his family have been demanding Rs 20 lakh and had subjected Akriti to repeated harassment and threats since the marriage.

Arastu had threatened to kill her on multiple occasions and that the couple had a serious argument just two days before her death, they alleged.

The two had married on April 24 after having a relationship for eight years. Her husband is unemployed.

The police said they are investigating the matter from all angles.