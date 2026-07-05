Tinted Glass, 'CATCHM3' Number Plate: 26 Lakhs Found Inside BMW In Lucknow

A sleek BMW car with tinted black windows and the registration plate 'CATCHM3', suspiciously parked near Lucknow's Smriti Upvan, caught the police's attention - with the authorities finding bundles of cash hidden inside the luxury car.

The incident took place last night when the Lucknow police spotted the parked BMW and a Scorpio SUV (number plate UP-32 QB-6630), with three men standing near the vehicles under suspicious circumstances. The cops asked the three men to present their identity and the vehicles' documents, but they failed to do so.

Upon verification through the e-Challan app, the cops found that the BMW was registered in the name of Shivanshu Kumar Pandey, and the Scorpio belonged to Krishna Kumar Singh.

During interrogation, the three men told the police that they were counting cash, which was kept in a locker located in the trunk of the BMW. The cops searched the car and found Rs 26,00,000 (52 bundles of Rs 500 notes) inside the car. The three men also failed to provide any explanation or documents regarding the cash.

Subsequently, the police informed the Income Tax Department and initiated legal action.

The police took the three men, identified as Shivanshu Pandey (21), Rochman Verma (19), and Rachit Thakur (21), into custody.

The two cars have also been seized, officials said.

According to the officials, the Commissionerate Lucknow is continuously conducting effective surveillance and vigilant vehicle checking campaigns against suspicious activities. They also urged the public to immediately report any suspicious activity to the police, ensuring timely and effective action.