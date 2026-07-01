Fifth-Gen BMW X5 Has It All: Hydrogen, PHEV, ICE, And Electric Powertrains

BMW has unveiled the fifth-generation X5, introducing a wide range of updates across design, technology, and powertrains. The luxury SUV, which BMW refers to as a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), will now be offered with petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid (PHEV), fully electric, and hydrogen powertrain options, making it one of the most versatile offerings in its segment. Production is scheduled to begin in August 2026 at BMW's Spartanburg plant in the United States.

Design And Dimensions

The new BMW X5 adopts a more upright and modern design language. At the front, it features redesigned LED daytime running lamps with double 'X' light signatures and a vertically oriented illuminated kidney grille. The SUV also gets electrically operated door mechanisms in place of conventional handles.

Along the sides, the X5 retains its muscular stance with pronounced wheel arches, a strong shoulder line and a gently sloping roofline. At the rear, connected tail lamps, a layered roof spoiler and a redesigned bumper add to its contemporary look.

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BMW offers up to 11 exterior colour options, along with wheel sizes ranging from 21 inches to 23 inches. The SUV measures 4,994 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 3,035 mm, offering a boot capacity of up to 1,850 litres with the rear seats folded.

Cabin

Inside, the fifth-generation X5 introduces a significantly upgraded cabin. The highlight is a 17.9-inch central touchscreen paired with BMW's new Panoramic Vision display, which projects information across the base of the windscreen. The system works alongside a 3D head-up display and BMW's latest Panoramic iDrive interface.

The cabin also features optional additions such as a 14.6-inch passenger display, ambient lighting with 3D effects and the use of premium materials like slate and glass accents. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and massaging seats, sports seating, automatic doors, and more.

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Multiple Powertrain Options

BMW is offering five different powertrain options with the new X5. Petrol and diesel variants will be available at launch, while electrified versions will follow.

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The petrol-powered X5 40 xDrive uses a 3.0-litre turbocharged engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, producing 400 hp and 580 Nm. The diesel X5 40d xDrive delivers 313 hp and 670 Nm. Meanwhile, the plug-in hybrid lineup includes the X5 50e xDrive and the more powerful X5 M60e xDrive, producing 489 hp and 612 hp, respectively. Both offer an electric-only range of up to 102 km.

Fully Electric And Hydrogen Options

The all-electric X5 features a 141 kWh battery pack with dual motors, producing 578 hp and 805 Nm. It offers a WLTP range of up to 845 km and supports ultra-fast charging, allowing a 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 23 minutes.

BMW will also introduce a hydrogen-powered version, the iX5 Hydrogen, at a later stage. Developed in collaboration with Toyota, it uses a fuel-cell system paired with a compact battery.

Driving Dynamics

All variants of the new X5 come with adaptive suspension as standard, while higher trims offer adaptive air suspension and advanced chassis control systems. These upgrades aim to deliver improved ride comfort and handling across different driving conditions.