Tata Sierra EV Launched In India At Rs 18.79 Lakh: Check Range, Features, And More

Tata Motors has launched the Sierra EV in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the most expensive variant of the SUV comes at Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom) All of this comes with changes in design and features compared to the ICE counterpart, making it the seventh vehicle in the brand's EV lineup. It is placed lower than the Harrier EV in the brand's lineup. The bookings for the SUV begin today and the deliveries start on 15 July.

Tata Sierra EV: Price

Tata Sierra EV: Design

The Sierra EV differentiates itself from the ICE model with a few unique design touches. These include a closed-off body-coloured front grille, a restyled bumper, and other EV-specific visual elements. It also gets a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels, making it more aerodynamic for the electric SUV. While carrying the familiar silhouette, the SUV gets a QWD badge highlighting its drivetrain. All of this with a similar upright design seen on the ICE counterpart.

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The list of colours for the Tata Sierra include Rishikesh Rapids, Nainital Nocturn, Pristine White, Andaman Adventure, Pure Grey, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Cloud. Among these the first two are exclusive for the QWD variants of the vehicle.

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Tata Sierra EV: Interior, Features

On the inside, the Tata Sierra EV gets a layout very similar to the ICE version of the vehicle. It comes with a screen-dominated cabin consisting of a triple-screen setup with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 12.3-inch passenger display. The cabin is claimed to be sustainable with the use of recycled plastic, and more such elements.

The list of features for the Sierra EV include wireless charger, air purifier, e-valet which is autonomous parking, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, rear sunblinds, dual-zone automatic climate control, powered tailgate, and more. It also gets Dolby Atmos through Apple CarPlay and has become the first one to do so with a set of 12 JBL Black speakers. Additionally, the car gets HUD with static and dynamic information with four models including standard, immersive, personal, and snow. The list of safety features, the car gets ADAS Level 2 features, ESP, six airbags, 540-degree camera, and more.

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Tata Sierra EV: Range, Powertrain

Tata Sierra EV comes with two electric motors, including a 175 kW motor placed on the rear end and a 103 kW motor on the front end. The rear motor has a torque of 240 Nm while the front motor offers 164 Nm. This results in a total of 504 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the car gets various drive modes to optimise the use of power.

The consumers have the option of 75 kWh and 63 kWh battery packs. The bigger 75 kWh battery pack offers a real world range of over 500 km on a single charge and a claimed range of 665 km MIDC. For the 65 kWh battery pack, the claimed range is 565 km on a single charge (MIDC). It is to be noted that these are LFP HV batteries. They can be charged using 120 kW, 7.2 kW, and 3.3 kW chargers. With the fastest charging it can add a range of over 250 km within 15 minutes. The electric SUV also has an option of V2V and V2L charging.