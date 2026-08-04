2026 Toyota Hilux Facelift Review: Still Unkillable, Just More Modern

Most press cars arrive gleaming, polished to perfection under studio lights. But to truly understand a Toyota Hilux, you have to do the exact opposite. You have to get it dirty. This isn't a vehicle built for glamour; it's a tool forged for relentless work. With the new facelift, Toyota has given its legendary pickup truck a few modern updates, but the core philosophy remains unchanged. So, what's new, what's good, what could have been better, and more importantly - who should actually buy this beast of a machine? Let's keep this simple and get going.

Toyota Hilux Review: A More Muscular Stance

The pre-facelift Hilux already had a formidable road presence, but this new version looks even more butch. The revised front grille and new LED headlamps, particularly when paired with the fresh alloy wheel design, give the entire stance a more muscular, squared-off aggression. It's the kind of update that makes people who used to glance once now turn back for a second look.

The wheel arches are now more prominent with chunky cladding running around them. The digital sumo theme for the nose with a high-set bonnet makes it look more structured. Dimensionally, things remain largely unchanged, except for a size smaller - 17-inch rims. The tail gate seems familiar, but not tail lamps. They go well with the modern design ethos of the facelifted nose.

Toyota Hilux Review: A Much-Needed Cabin Refresh

While the Hilux was never about interior luxury, the cabin is where the most significant changes have been made. Step inside, and you're greeted by a brand-new digital instrument cluster, which immediately modernizes the driver's view. This is complemented by a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.



The addition of a 360-degree camera is a godsend for maneuvering a vehicle of this size in tight urban spaces. And the best part? It all works flawlessly. Whether you're using the infotainment or checking the TPMS, there's no lag or buggy software, just that familiar, reassuring sense of Toyota's built-to-last reliability.

Also, the dashboard layout is completely new, and it is shod with soft-touch materials. In summation, it doesn't feel hardcore at all. The new steering wheels further adds to the masculine appeal.

Toyota Hilux Review: The Unkillable Heart

Under the bonnet, you'll find the same 2.8-litre diesel engine, and frankly, there was no reason to change it. Pushing out 204 horsepower and a massive 500 Nm of torque, this engine's character is defined by more than just numbers. It's Toyota's 'Undertaker' - it simply refuses to die. You can take it anywhere, from highways and mountains to slush and rocky trails, and the powertrain just keeps going.

With the introduction of a new 4x2 automatic variant, the Hilux has also become more accessible. It's the perfect option for buyers who are drawn to the truck's immense personality but don't necessarily need its full off-road capability for weekend adventures.

This time around, it comes exclusively with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Well, there will always be hue and cry for the manual transmissions, but sales figures speak otherwise. Nonetheless, the torque converter automatic unit used here is an impressive unit to work with.

Toyota Hilux Review: What Could Have Been Better?

No vehicle is perfect, and the Hilux has a few quirks. At this price point, the lack of automatic climate control feels like a major omission. Similarly, while the new fabric seats are arguably more comfortable than leather in North India's extreme weather, they are a pain to keep clean.

Other modern conveniences are also missing. There's no auto-dimming IRVM, no power-adjustable seats, and no ADAS suite. Some might even point out the absence of an electronic parking brake, but a mechanical handbrake feels perfectly in character for a rugged machine like this. But let's be honest - the typical Hilux buyer probably isn't looking for these features in the first place.

Toyota Hilux Review: The Verdict: Who Should Buy The Hilux?

So, is the Hilux the right choice for you? If you're simply looking for a comfortable family SUV, probably not. But if you want a machine that will stand by you for years, a vehicle that isn't afraid of bad roads, looks distinct, and carries a global legacy of invincibility, then the Hilux remains one of the strongest contenders on the market today. Toyota hasn't tried to change the Hilux's fundamental DNA; it has just made it a little bit better.

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As the saying goes, some vehicles take you from point A to B. And then there are vehicles that take you where the road ends. The Toyota Hilux has always been, and continues to be, the latter, even in 2H mode. Well, that's why it sells successfully in over 150 countries.