Does Buying A Car In A City Still Make Financial Sense? Here's The Math

There was a time when buying a car was considered a milestone. Today, especially in metropolitan cities, the question is slowly changing from, "Can I afford to buy a car?" to, "Do I really need to own one?"

For many urban professionals, the economics of car ownership has changed significantly.

Let's take a simple example.

If someone purchases a car worth Rs 20 lakh, makes a down-payment of around Rs 4 lakh and finances the remaining amount over five years, the monthly EMI alone can be be anywhere between Rs 30,000 and Rs 32,000, depending on the loan terms.

Now add the cost of actually using the car.

For someone commuting 50-70 km a day, along with weekend drives, airport trips and regular city travel, fuel expenses can easily touch Rs 20,000 every month. Insurance, servicing, maintenance and routine wear and tear can add another Rs 5,000-8,000.

Then comes the one cost that rarely gets factored into the buying decision but impacts people almost every day: parking.

In cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram and Noida, parking has become a daily challenge. Whether it's paying for an additional parking slot in an apartment complex, hunting for space outside offices, paying hourly charges at malls and commercial centres, or simply circling around for 15 minutes looking for a spot, parking has become both a financial cost and a quality-of-life issue. Many consumers underestimate how much time, stress and money this alone adds over the life of owning a vehicle.

Put all of this together, and the monthly cost of ownership can comfortably cross Rs 60,000, even before accounting for depreciation. The moment you drive a new car out of the showroom, it starts losing value. That's a cost many people don't notice because it isn't paid monthly, but it's very real.

Now compare that with someone who chooses not to own a car.

A working professional relying on premium ride-hailing for daily office commutes, airport transfers, client meetings, weekend outings and an occasional outstation trip may spend around Rs 40,000 a month, depending on travel patterns.

At first glance, the difference may not seem dramatic. But the comparison isn't just about monthly spending.

Hidden Cost Of Owning A Vehicle

According to Naveen Gupta, Founder, Trev Mobility, people who rely on shared mobility avoid several hidden costs that come with owning a vehicle. They are not paying EMIs, worrying about servicing schedules, insurance renewals, unexpected repair bills, tyre replacements, depreciation, resale value or the everyday challenge of finding parking. They simply pay for mobility when they need it.

Gupta believes this is one of the reasons why a noticeable behavioural shift is emerging, particularly among young professionals, entrepreneurs, corporate executives and frequent travellers. For many of them, access is beginning to matter more than ownership.

When Car Buying Makes Financial Sense

For families with children or elderly parents, frequent cab bookings can quickly add up, especially during school runs, doctor visits, weekend outings and holidays. A single car often turns out to be more economical than booking multiple cabs every day.

The same applies to people with long daily commutes. Someone travelling between cities such as Meerut and Delhi, or covering long distances for work every day, may find that owning a car offers greater convenience and lower costs over time than relying entirely on ride-hailing services.

A personal vehicle also makes sense for those who travel at odd hours, carry equipment for work, or live in areas where public transport and app-based cabs are less dependable.

What's Better: Private Car Or No Cab?

The decision depends less on aspiration and more on usage.

If a car spends most of its time parked while its owner pays EMIs, maintenance and parking charges, the numbers become difficult to justify. But if it is used extensively by an entire family or for long daily commutes, ownership can still offer better value despite the higher upfront costs.

As Naveen Gupta, Founder, Trev Mobility, points out, urban consumers are increasingly evaluating mobility based on convenience, flexibility and overall cost rather than ownership alone.

The real question, therefore, isn't whether someone can afford to buy a car. It's whether owning one still makes the most financial and practical sense for the life they lead.