Complete Vehicle Ban On Delhi-Haridwar Highway During Kanwar Yatra From August 4 To 12

The movement of heavy vehicles on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway and the Ganga Canal road here will be restricted from July 30 due to the Kanwar Yatra, while all vehicles will be banned on these routes from August 4 to August 12, police said on Monday.

The Kanwar Yatra, during which lakhs of devotees fetch holy water from the Ganga in Haridwar to offer at Shiva temples in their hometowns, will be held from July 30 to August 11.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Atul Kumar Chaubey said a section of the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway will be reserved exclusively for kanwariyas during the yatra.

To ensure smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage, the movement of heavy vehicles on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway and the Ganga Canal road will be restricted from July 30. A ban on all types of vehicles would be in place from August 4 to 12, he said.

District Magistrate Umesh Mishra told reporters that police divers will be deployed at all major bathing spots along the Ganga Canal road to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

A temporary police station has been established at Rampur Tiraha on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway for the Kanwar Yatra.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjai Kumar said Sub-Inspector Subhash Chand will be the SHO of the temporary police station at Rampur Tiraha and around 20 police personnel will be posted there.

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