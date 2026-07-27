Bihar Cop, Seen On Camera Firing At Protesting Students With AK-47, Suspended

A policeman in Bihar was suspended after a video of him using AK-47 rifle against protesting students during the July 25 'Bihar Bandh' protests in Siwan district went viral.

The statewide shutdown witnessed large-scale demonstrations by student organisations across several districts, with clashes reported between protesters and police at multiple locations.

According to official information, the Bihar Police Headquarters took serious note of the viral footage allegedly showing a police constable firing an AK-47 during the protest and subsequently ordered his suspension.

The condition of the three injured protesters, who are undergoing treatment at Jayprabha Medanta Hospital in Patna, is reported to be stable. Among the injured is 15-year-old Md Arif, who, according to his family, works at a local shop. His relatives said he was returning home after closing the shop during the bandh when he was struck in the neck by a bullet during the unrest. Doctors successfully removed the bullet during surgery, and his condition is now reported to be stable.

Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in Bihar, called for action against guilty officials and posted a video of the incident, where a cop can be seen firing at the students.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also raised the issue and said the pattern is same everywhere - pointing to the use of pellet guns in Delhi against protesting students and AK-47s in Bihar.

Police officials stated that maintaining law and order is the force's primary responsibility and that any violation of established procedures is taken seriously. They added that a detailed departmental inquiry has been initiated, and further action will be determined based on the findings of the investigation. The investigation is expected to determine whether the use of the firearm complied with police protocols and whether any further disciplinary or legal action is warranted.

A large number of students gathered in the city and marched towards Gandhi Maidan as part of the statewide shutdown. While students were raising slogans, the situation deteriorated after an altercation broke out between protesters and the police.