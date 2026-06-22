Bihar's Most Wanted Criminal With Rs 1.25 Lakh Reward Shot Dead In UP

Lalan Singh alias Lallan, a notorious reward-carrying criminal from Bihar who was wanted in several sensational cases across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, was killed in a police encounter in Saharanpur during the intervening night of June 21 and 22.

While speaking to NDTV, senior STF officer Amitabh Yash said, "The encounter took place on the Sarsawa-Nakur Road when the STF team intercepted the criminal and his associates. During the exchange of fire, Lalan Singh sustained gunshot injuries. He was immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre in Sarsawa and later referred to the District Hospital, Saharanpur, where doctors declared him dead."

Lalan Singh, son of Shiv Shankar Singh and a resident of Anandgolwa village under Mohiuddin Nagar Police Station in Bihar's Samastipur district, had a long and violent criminal history. He was among the most wanted criminals in the region and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh announced by the Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, and an additional Rs 25,000 reward was declared by the Superintendent of Police, Chandauli.

Police records show that he was wanted in connection with the shooting of a Sub-Inspector and the robbery of the officer's service pistol in Varanasi on November 8, 2022. He was also accused in a firing-cum-robbery incident reported in Chandauli on November 1, 2022.

Investigators said Lalan Singh and his gang, which included his brothers and close associates, were involved in a series of heinous crimes spanning several years. The gang allegedly carried out multiple murders, bank dacoities, cash-van robberies, and looting of government weapons. Among the seven persons allegedly killed by the gang were two Sub-Inspectors, a bank cashier, and a security guard.

Police officials described him as a hardened criminal who had repeatedly evaded arrest despite extensive efforts by law enforcement agencies in multiple districts.

During the encounter, one of Lalan Singh's associates managed to flee from the scene. Police have launched a search operation to trace and apprehend the absconding suspect. Additional teams have been deployed, and further investigation into the gang's activities is underway.