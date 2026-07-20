Gujarat Man Accused Of Kidnapping, Murdering 4-Year-Old Girl Killed In Encounter

The accused, in the 4-year-old girl kidnapping, murder and suspected rape case, was killed in police custody. Accused killed in police encounter as he was assaulting cops

Injured officers in the case were taken to hospital.

In a dramatic turn of events, Suresh Parmar, the prime suspect arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of the four-year-old girl at Vasad railway station in Anand district, Gujarat, is killed in police custody early morning today.

The Borsad rural police had successfully caught Parmar within hours of the crime, subsequently handing him over to the Anand Local Crime Branch for further interrogation regarding the assault and murder.

The incident occurred while the suspect was being transported by cops. According to police sources, Parmar complained of vomiting, prompting officers to pull the police van over to the side of the road. Upon stepping out of the vehicle, the accused suddenly pulled a knife and launched a violent attack on the accompanying cops in a bid to escape custody.

Two police personnel, identified as Rajveersinh and Mahipalsinh, sustained injuries during the sudden onslaught. Despite repeated verbal warnings from Police Sub-Inspector Rana to drop the weapon, the accused continued his assault, forcing the police to open fire in self-defence. Parmar sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter and succumbed to his injuries while undergoing emergency medical treatment.

In a shocking incident that has sent waves of grief and outrage through Anand district, a four-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and murdered after being taken from the Vasad railway station. The young victim belonged to a marginalised family that had arrived in the area just a few days prior. Lacking permanent shelter, the family had been staying at the railway station and earning a livelihood by collecting waste when the child went missing.

The minor's body was discovered a short time later, prompting fears of potential sexual assault. According to senior police officials, including Vadodara Division Railway Police Deputy Superintendent GS Baraiya, initial signs point toward a heinous crime, but official confirmation regarding assault will depend entirely on the final post-mortem report.