No Long Clothes In Lock-Ups: Mumbai Police Tighten Anti-Suicide Measures

Mumbai Police have introduced a new and mandatory dress code for accused persons to prevent incidents of suicide inside police lock-ups. The move is aimed at reducing custodial deaths and ensuring safety of detainees.

Under the new policy, accused persons lodged in police station lock-ups will be required to wear specific clothing designed to minimise the risk of self-harm.

The new dress code was recently seen at Antop Hill police station, where the accused in a theft case were produced wearing maroon half-sleeve T-shirts and black shorts. Police officials said the clothing is intended to remove the possibility of detainees using long garments to harm themselves.

The main purpose of the move is to ensure that accused persons do not use long sleeves, shirt collars, or pant legs to create loops or knots for hanging. Officials said such clothing has been identified as a major risk factor in custodial suicide cases.

Apart from changes in clothing, the police are also modifying lock-up infrastructure. Bathroom doors inside lock-ups are being altered, with the upper and lower portions being removed to stop detainees from locking themselves inside and attempting self-harm.

What Does The Data Show?

Data shows that between 2020 and 2023, more than 54 custodial deaths were reported in Maharashtra, with several cases involving suicide by hanging. These figures prompted authorities to review and tighten safety protocols in police lock-ups.

The issue gained renewed attention following the death of Anuj Thapan, an accused in the firing case outside actor Salman Khan's house. Thapan allegedly died by suicide inside the Crime Branch lock-up using a bedsheet, leading to calls for stricter preventive measures.

Police officials said the mental condition of accused persons is now being given greater importance. As part of the new system, detained persons are being provided with these "safe clothes" immediately after arrest to reduce the risk of any untoward incident.