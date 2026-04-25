Cops Make 1st Arrest Months After Akshay Kumar's Daughter Asked For 'Nudes'

The Maharahtra Dyber department made its first arrest in the case pertaining to the cyber harassment of actor Akshay Kumar's 13-year-old daughter on an online gaming platform.

In October last year, Kumar had spoken about the distressing experience at the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at the State Police Headquarters in Mumbai. "My daughter was playing a video game. There are some video games that you can play with someone, you are playing with an unknown stranger. When you are playing, you get a message saying, 'Thank you, that was great' or 'You are doing so good', very courteous messages. Suddenly, the person said, 'Where are you from?' She wrote, 'Mumbai'. And then everything was normal again. The person told her, 'Well played. You did very well'. Very courteous, it felt respectful," he said.

He said during the interaction, his 13-year-old daughter was asked if she is a male or a female. "She replied, 'Female'. It went on. And then, he sent a message, 'Can you send me a nude picture of yours?' My daughter, she switched off the whole thing. She went and told my wife. It was great that she went and spoke to my wife about it. This is how things begin. This is also a part of cyber crime. People and children get carried away. Extortion money has to be given. There are many cases of suicides. In the digital world, it is very important that our children learn about this," he added.

He also made an appeal to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that weekly classes should be held in schools to raise awareness about cyber crime in a fast-evolving digital space. "You all know that this crime is becoming bigger than street crime. It is very important to stop this crime," the actor said.

This clip of Akshay Kumar's was played at a recent session organised at a Mumbai college to raise cyber awareness. The session alerted students about the dangers of the digital world and made them aware of safe digital practices. The session covered measures to prevent online financial frauds, security on social media, phishing attacks and cyber bullying.