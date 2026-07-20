'Waiting For Their Arrival': Iran's Big Warning Against US Ground Invasion

Amid US President Donald Trump's renewed threats of broader escalation, Tehran has warned Washington of "consequences of any adventure" to seize Kharg Island, a crucial oil depot. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei warned that there are people in Iran who are "counting down the minutes to welcome" US forces in any ground invasion.

"They will face the repercussions. There are numerous people in those very regions who are eagerly awaiting their arrival," he said during a media address.

Positioned 55 kilometers off the coast of Iran in Bushehr province, Kharg is the heart of Iran's oil industry. Kharg, which handles 90 per cent of Iran's oil exports, lies close to the mainland with deep waters that allow even the largest crude tankers to dock and load.

Baghaei also reiterated Tehran's position on the interim deal signed with the United States, maintaining that the document features absolute clarity. He emphasised that "there is no ambiguity" within the framework of the agreement.

Providing details on the structure of the accord, Baghaei stated, "The text of the memorandum of understanding is a short text and has 14 clauses."

He further re-established Tehran's geopolitical stance regarding the strategic maritime trade route, adding, "We had said from the very beginning that the responsibility for the future management of the Strait of Hormuz lies with Iran, and this issue will be pursued in consultation with Oman and through dialogue with regional countries."

Warning Washington against reneging on its diplomatic commitments, the spokesperson stressed, "The text is completely clear, and there is no excuse for America to break the treaty."

Trump's Threats

US President Trump has repeatedly mused about ramping up American efforts, including potentially attempting to seize Kharg Island. According to a recent report by The Wall Street Journal, the US leader is considering expanding American military operations against Iran, with options ranging from intensified airstrikes to possible ground operations targeting key Iranian locations, including the seizure of Kharg Island and strikes on the heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain complex, a site believed to be linked to Iran's nuclear programme.

If the US does seize Kharg Island, its military would gain military control over a strategically important location for Iran's oil exports, which could eventually put pressure on Tehran's economy. However, any such move will also make American forces vulnerable to attacks from Iranian missiles and drones.

Could US Seize Kharg?

Talking to Al Jazeera, Andreas Krieg, associate professor in security studies at King's College London, noted that there is a "narrow tactical sense" that the US has the military capability to grab Iranian islands.

"With enough air, naval, and amphibious power – and a willingness to absorb the escalation that would follow – the US could seize a small Iranian island," he said.

America is estimated to have around 50,000 soldiers stationed across the Middle East, including personnel at large and permanent bases and smaller forward sites.

The experts believe the seizure and the occupation of the island could come with a cost for the US.

"Temporarily capturing an island is very different from holding it, supplying it and deriving strategic benefit from it," Krieg said.