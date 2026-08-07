Men Block Mumbai Road, Cut Cake On Bonnet, Fire Gun In The Air. 10 Arrested

An Innova car parked in the middle of the road. A birthday celebration. And then came the airgun, as well as the panic.

Ten people were arrested in Mumbai's Borivali for leading to chaos in the name of a birthday celebration.

The incident happened when a group of men decided to throw a birthday party in the middle of the road in Borivali's Gorai-2.

Visuals of the incident show the black Innova car near the Gharkul Co-operative Housing Society in Gorai-2 at around 12:30 am on August 5.

The car had multiple cakes on its bonnet, with the person whose birthday was being celebrated cutting them. The others, seemingly his friends, were seen causing chaos and being loud as they partied in public.

The large crowd caused traffic disruption in the area, and public peace was disturbed due to the loud noise.

However, none of that seemed to bother the celebrations. Instead, they took out the airgun and one of the men fired the weapon that released pellets.

According to Borivali police, the "baby airgun" was brought by Jatin Sharma. It was fired by Vijesh Upadhyay. The firing, involving the use of pellets, created an atmosphere of panic in the area.

The act endangered the safety of other people in the area, police said. They have arrested 10 individuals involved in the case, including Akash Gupta, Jatin Sharma, and Vijesh Upadhyay.

A case is being registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Motor Vehicles Act, Maharashtra Police Act, and Criminal Law Amendment Act. Further investigation into the matter is being conducted.

(With inputs from Rizwan Shaikh)