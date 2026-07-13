Karnataka BJP MLA Attends Criminal's Birthday Bash, Sparks Controversy

A birthday celebration attended by a BJP MLA and a rowdy-sheeter has sparked a political controversy in Karnataka after photos and videos from the event went viral on social media.

The grand birthday celebration was held in Alur in the Yelahanka constituency, where the criminal, known as King Maker Das, was seen celebrating with BJP MLA SR Vishwanath and several BJP leaders.

In the pictures, Das was seen wearing a garland around his neck, while another image showed him alongside several people holding a large garland.

The MLA was seen cutting the cake and extending birthday wishes to Das.

Das also uploaded photos and videos from the celebration on his Instagram account.

Das is a criminal registered at the Yelahanka Chikkajala Police Station and has faced allegations related to land grabbing in the Yelahanka, Nelamangala and Dasarahalli areas of the state.

The incident has drawn attention as a similar controversy erupted last year when an inspector was suspended after attending Das's birthday celebration.

The event has triggered widespread political debate, with the police reportedly collecting information after the photos and videos surfaced on social media.