Months After Death, Manipur MLA Injured In 2023 Violence Buried

The body of former 56-Thanlon MLA Vungzagin Valte was laid to rest in Manipur on Saturday. The funeral ceremony took place at New Lamka YPA Cemetery, ending months of delay following his death in February.

Ahead of the burial, Valte was accorded a guard of honour by 1st IRB personnel with a gun salute. Churachandpur Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar paid respects by offering floral tributes. Thereafter, an EBC Church pastor performed burial rituals as per Christian tradition, followed by interment.

Valte had been battling serious injuries sustained during a mob attack in Imphal's Nagamapal area when ethnic violence broke out in May 2023. He went to Delhi for medical treatment and, after nearly two years of treatment there, returned home to Churachandpur with his wife in April 2025.

As morning broke, there was a shutdown with all shops and marketplaces in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur.

Movement of all vehicles, except emergency services, came to a grinding halt.

Sources said that as news spread about the planned visit of Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh to pay condolences to the MLA, women gathered at Kaprang along the Tedim Road.

Meanwhile, the body of the MLA was taken out of the hospital's morgue and moved to his home for the funeral.

The chief minister arrived at the MLA's house at 11.30 am.

He said restoring peace is the only way to develop Manipur.

Asked how peace would be restored, Khemchand said, "Today you are smiling at me; this is a part of peace." He added that he felt good coming to Churachandpur after a long time and recalled the Kut festival.

Regarding the demands made by the families of late Vungzagin Valte and Zomi organisations, the Chief Minister said, "I came here today to console and to pray to God that his soul rest peacefully."

Khemchand recalled the circumstances leading to the 4 May 2023 mob attack on BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte. He described his inability to prevent the incident as "the biggest regret" of his life.

He said Valte was attacked by a mob while returning after attending a meeting with then chief minister N Biren Singh on 4 May 2023.

"I still remember that day. We were all sitting together discussing how to control the anger and violence. After the meeting ended, I returned home because my house was nearby. Valte stayed back with others," he said.

"The most regrettable thing for me is that if I had remained there with him, the incident might not have happened," he said.