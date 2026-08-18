46 Militants Surrender, Lay Down Arms At Manipur 'Homecoming' Ceremony

In a major step towards peace, reconciliation and development in Manipur, 46 militants, including four women cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party-Taibanganba faction, on Tuesday laid down 20 arms and surrendered before the state government.

The "Homecoming Ceremony", organised by the Home Department at the 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal, took place after Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, on August 12, publicly announced a 15-day deadline for the surrender of illegal weapons as part of efforts to strengthen the peace process in the state.

Addressing the "Homecoming Ceremony", Khemchand Singh said that the ethnic violence that erupted in the state on May 3, 2023, may have instigated some individuals to pick up arms and join insurgent groups.

He lauded the rebel group for coming forward to surrender, stating that holding guns had not brought peace to the state. He added that the government would extend all possible support to those who had surrendered and help them return to the mainstream.

Khemchand Singh said the surrender of the 46 KCP militants was taking place under the Revised Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Policy, 2018, under which each surrendered cadre would be provided a monthly stipend of up to Rs 6,000 for 36 months, besides a fixed deposit grant of Rs 4 lakh.

He added that the government would also extend support for providing skill-based training to the surrendered cadres to help them acquire sustainable livelihoods and earn their living after returning to normal life.

Khemchand Singh stated that the government supports the demand for implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, but does not appreciate the practice of calling bandhs. He said other forms of democratic protest, instead of bandhs, should be considered, as such shutdowns adversely affect the lives of school and college students as well as daily wage earners in the state.

He added that peace would prevail only when the people of the state gave up holding arms and chose dialogue and democratic means to resolve their grievances.

In his welcome address, Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said that by giving up armed activities, the cadres had chosen to return to their families, communities and responsibilities as citizens. He said the Manipur Police would continue to perform its constitutional duties with firmness. At the same time, for those who genuinely give up violence and want to rejoin society, the police would support the legal process of surrender, verification and rehabilitation.

The DGP also asked the surrendered cadres to remain fully committed to their decision to abandon armed activities. He said the success of the "Homecoming" would not be judged by the ceremony itself, but by how the surrendered cadres conducted themselves and contributed to society in the future.

During the ceremony, an acceptance of surrender agreement was also signed between the government and the KCP-Taibanganba faction. The acceptance was signed by KCP-T Chairman Haobijam Dilip alias Taibanganba, on behalf of the group, while Joint Secretary, Home, Dr M. Veto Singh, signed on behalf of the state government.

The arms surrendered by the cadres included INSAS rifles, including folding-butt and fixed-butt variants, M22 rifles, RPGs, Lathod 40 mm, Smith & Wesson .38 revolvers, 51 mm mortars, SLRs, Mauser 9 mm pistols, 9 mm pistols, CZ-75 Luger pistols, Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistols and .32 pistols (C/M). The ammunition surrendered included 5.56 mm, 9 mm, 7.62 mm and .32 mm cartridges. The explosive items included hand grenades and detonators, while communication equipment included Baofeng handheld sets and chargers.

The surrender of the cadres comes amid renewed efforts by the Manipur government and security forces to encourage armed groups and individuals involved in insurgent activities to give up violence and return to the mainstream.

A similar "Homecoming Ceremony" for 46 cadres of the KCP (People's War Group faction) was held on July 21 at Mantripukhri Garrison, Headquarters of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles, South, Imphal. The latest surrender ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, Art and Culture and Tourism Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh, several MLAs, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, and senior officers from the civil administration, Manipur Police and other central security forces.

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