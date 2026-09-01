Houses Set On Fire By Armed Men In Manipur Village, Says Local Authority

Violence continued along the remote IT Road in Kangpokpi district early Tuesday morning, with an attack and subsequent firing reported in and around villages inhabited by the Liangmei Naga community.

According to the Makui Village Authority, armed men allegedly attacked Pipuram Naga Village at around 4 am, opened fire, and subsequently set houses on fire. The authority alleged that several houses were burnt, along with food grains, household belongings and other properties.

The same attackers then allegedly moved towards the main Makui Naga Village, where firing continued towards the village, according to the statement issued by the Makui Village Authority on Tuesday.

One person reportedly sustained injuries during the incident.

The latest violence comes amid continuing tension and reported attacks and counter-attacks between Kuki and Naga villages along the IT Road. A road blockade and exchange of gunfire were also reported in the area during the early morning hours.

Makui Authority Condemns Attack

In a press statement issued on September 1, the Makui Village Authority strongly condemned what it described as an attack by Kuki militants on Pipuram and Makui villages.

The authority alleged that the attackers attempted to set fire to houses in the main Makui village and cause large-scale casualties.

It also referred to an earlier incident on August 27, claiming that four villagers from Makui were killed in a pre-planned ambush between Makui Ashang Village and Thanambam Village.

The authority said the latest incident, coming days after the August 27 killings, had further heightened fears among residents.

The Makui Village Authority described the alleged continued attacks as an attempt to drive Liangmei Nagas out of the IT Road area and to take control of what it termed their ancestral land. It strongly condemned the incidents.

The allegations contained in the village authority's statement could not be independently verified immediately.

IT Road: Remote and Sparsely Populated

The IT Road passes through one of the most remote and sparsely populated parts of Manipur. The area is inhabited by Kuki, Naga and Nepali communities, with settlements scattered across the hilly terrain.

The region has witnessed recurring tensions and cycles of attack and counter-attack between Kuki and Naga villages, with road blockades and armed confrontations periodically affecting movement.

The latest incident has renewed concerns over the security of communities living along the IT Road, particularly amid the continuing cycle of violence.

Further details on the number of houses damaged, casualties, and the condition of the injured person were awaited.