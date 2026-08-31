9 Naga MLAs From Manipur Demand Centre's Action Against Kuki-Zo Leaders

Nine Naga legislators in Manipur, including Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, have urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take immediate action against Kuki-Zo leaders over alleged involvement in recent attacks and killings of Naga civilians.

In a letter to Shah, the MLAs described the situation in Manipur as "critical and volatile" and called for urgent and decisive intervention to restore peace and normalcy.

The MLAs demanded the immediate arrest of Kuki-Zo leaders allegedly linked to the killing and dismemberment of six Naga men whose bodies were recovered from different locations in the Kangpokpi jungle. They also sought the arrest of Thangboi Kipgen of the Kuki National Front-People (KNF-P), alleging that cadres under his command, including those led by a self-styled "General Tiger," were involved in the killings.

The legislators further demanded action against Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, alleging collusion between her office and a Kuki armed group. They also called for the immediate abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with all Kuki armed groups, citing alleged violations and attacks on civilians.

They warned that failure to act on their demands could make it difficult for them to defend their continued support for the Manipur government before the public.

The letter was signed by Losii Dikho, Awangbow Newmai, J. Kumo Sha, Dinganglung Gangmei, Khasim Vashum, Leishiyo Keishing, Janghemlung Panmei, Ram Muivah and S.S. Olish.

Separately, the United Naga Council (UNC) on Monday issued an urgent directive asking Naga tribal organisations and village authorities to prevent villagers from cooperating with government officials involved in the census exercise scheduled to begin on September 1, 2026.