Ameesha Patel's Blast From The Past Post With Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor From Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Party

Ameesha Patel treated her Instafam to a throwback picture from a rocking Bollywood party on Sunday. The Blast from the past picture is from Hrithik Roshan's birthday party. In the picture, Ameesha Patel is seen having fun with the birthday boy, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and singer Mika.

"SUNDAY THROWBACK- a super fun nite at @hrithikroshan bday celebrations!! Truly a nite to remember," Ameesha wrote in the caption.

However, she disabled the comments section on Instagram.

Ameesha Patel made her blockbuster debut with Hrithik Roshan in the 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Later, the duo collaborated on a film like Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage.

Ameesha Patel's Old Post

Ameesha also watched Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, the sequel to his 2007 film Awarapan a couple of days ago.

For Hashmi, she wrote, "fr u Emraan...Wow. Man U god dam rocked it."

The post went instantly viral.

A fan wrote, "That's such a heartfelt appreciation! The love and pride behind those words really shine through. And Emraan getting that much praise - absolutely deserved!"

"Absolutely loved this heartfelt appreciation! Tara, you truly shine with your warmth and grace, and Emraan has delivered such a powerful performance. The chemistry, emotions, and storytelling make both films truly memorable. Huge congratulations to the entire team - what a beautiful cinematic experience," wrote a fan.

In the same post, she had a message for Sunny Deol.

"Saw both the films this weekend. Dearest Tara .. u truly are a saviour for all and I always knew that and this time ur love for a MOTHER has only made me even more proud as ur Sakina WAJI TARAJI."

On the work front, Ameesha Patel was last seen in Tauba Tera Jalwa (2024), which failed to perform well at the box office. Her most recent major commercial success was Gadar 2 (2023), in which she starred opposite Sunny Deol.