The Great Khali Escapes Unhurt After SUV Accident In Panipat, Assures Fans 'I'm Absolutely Okay'

Wrestler and former WWE star The Great Khali escaped without injuries after his SUV was involved in an accident at a toll plaza in Panipat, Haryana, on Saturday.

What's Happening

The incident caused concern among his fans after videos from the spot surfaced on social media.

Khali, whose real name is Dalip Singh, addressed the incident on Sunday through an Instagram Stories video.

He said several friends had contacted him to check on his well-being following the accident.

“Yesterday, after the accident of my car, a lot of friends have been calling me and sending me messages, asking if I'm okay. I'm absolutely okay. I have your blessings, and that of God. Yes, my car got damaged a little bit, but it's no big deal,” said Khali.

The wrestler also explained that he had not intended to speak publicly about the accident as he did not consider it a serious incident. However, videos showing the aftermath had already made their way onto social media.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for showing concern and worrying about my health. Please take care of yourselves. Jai Bharat!,” added the wrestler.

A video circulating online showed Khali stepping out of his damaged SUV at the Panipat toll plaza and walking towards another vehicle. He appeared to be unharmed in the footage.

Background

At 54, The Great Khali remains one of the most recognisable Indian names in professional wrestling. Standing at over seven feet tall and weighing more than 157 kg, he was born in India and joined the Punjab police force in 1993 before pursuing wrestling professionally.

Khali began his professional wrestling career in 2000 and made his WWE debut in 2007. He made his first appearance on SmackDown!, where he attacked The Undertaker.

In 2007, Khali went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship after eliminating Dave Bautista, popularly known as Batista, and Kane in a 20-man over-the-top battle royal on SmackDown!. With the victory, he became the first Indian-born wrestler to win a world championship in WWE history.

His reign, however, was short-lived. Khali eventually lost the title to Batista in a triple-threat match at Unforgiven in 2007, with Rey Mysterio also competing in the bout.

Khali parted ways with WWE in 2014 and subsequently established Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE), a professional wrestling promotion and training academy in Jalandhar, Punjab. He continued to make occasional WWE appearances in the years that followed.

In 2021, Khali was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, marking another major milestone in his wrestling career.