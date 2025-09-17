"Bro Made Great Khali Look Smaller": WWE Icon Stunned As 8-Foot-2 Meerut Teen Overshadows Him

In a meeting that's captivating wrestling fans worldwide, WWE icon The Great Khali recently crossed paths with 17-year-old Karan Singh, an 8-foot-2-inch-tall teenager from Meerut. Dubbed the "Greatest Khali" or "Greater Khali" by fans, Mr Singh's meeting with the legendary Dalip Singh Rana has taken the internet by storm, sparking excitement. The duo's interaction unfolded at a wrestling training centre, captured in heartwarming Instagram videos shared by Khali on September 16. Khali, a WWE Hall of Famer, expressed his desire to train Mr Singh for WWE stardom at his CWE Wrestling Academy.

In one clip, as they shake hands inside the ring, Khali looks up with a mix of surprise and delight, quipping, "For the first time in my life, I had to look upwards to talk to someone." He further praised Mr Singh's potential, stating, "He is a very tall kid. I want to make him a WWE superstar. I want to really help him."

Known as @tallestkaran with over 66,000 Instagram followers, the teenager first made headlines in 2017 as the world's tallest eight-year-old and is reportedly still growing. His extraordinary height of 8 feet 2 inches has drawn attention worldwide, with many marvelling at his gigantic frame. His social media showcases his unique stature, with fans fascinated by his unusual height.

The posts sparked a flurry of comments, with fans expressing surprise, admiration and amusement. Some notable reactions included: "Great Khali meets Greater Khali," "Gonna tell my kids this was Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal," and "When hacker meets developer."

A fourth user joked, "How is the weather up there?" while a fifth added, "Bro made Great Khali look smaller."

The Great Khali, a WWE legend who put India on the global wrestling map, remains a fan favourite for his achievements and larger-than-life personality. His entertaining social media presence often makes his videos go viral. Beyond wrestling, Khali has appeared in films like 'The Longest Yard' (2005), 'Get Smart' (2008), MacGruber' (2010) in Hollywood, 'Kushti' (2010) and 'Ramaa: The Saviour' (2010) in Bollywood.