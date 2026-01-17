Bipasha Basu Takes Us Back To The Moment She Said "Yes" To Karan Singh Grover's Marriage Proposal

Bipasha Basu recently hopped onto the viral 2016 Instagram trend bandwagon and took us back to the moment when she said "Yes" to Karan Singh Grover.

Bipasha shared a lovely Instagram carousel with some precious moments - from saying yes right up to her wedding with Karan Singh Grover in 2016. It included beautiful shots of Bipasha as a bride, posing with her parents, with one of the to-be parents-in-law (Bipasha with Karan), and the couple enjoying a beach holiday.

Have a look here:

When Bipasha Basu Consciously Stepped Back From Films After Marriage

In a conversation with the Bombay Times last year, the actress got candid about why she stepped back from movies after getting married in 2016. She elaborated on how she is entirely focused on motherhood right now and only wants to give interviews when she has something to say.

The actress said, "When I got married, I definitely consciously stepped back. I wanted to enjoy the perks of all that I had worked hard for. Then the three years went by so fast-being in love and settling down. It was great. I don't regret any of it. Then the decision to become a mother was a little difficult for me. I had to make some strong decisions, and it took me some time to do that. I had a baby, and now I don't want to miss out on any time with my baby."

Bipasha further expressed gratitude for having the luxury to step back, because she had worked so hard for it.

The actress also shared that she would love to get back to work, but there's no rush.

Speaking of how she wants to make her daughter proud with the work she does, Basu added, "Acting is something that I love. So, I need my child to see who I am, apart from being a mum. Now she's becoming more intelligent and sharper. She is always curious-'Why are people taking Mama's pictures at airports?'"

Bipasha Basu's Family Life

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of Alone in 2015. They got married on April 30, 2016.

They welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in 2022, and since then, Bipasha has been completely involved in her new role as a mother.