Why Bipasha Basu Consciously Stepped Back From Films After Getting Married

Bipasha Basu was one of the reigning actresses of Bollywood between 2000 to 2009. It was on the sets of her 2015 film Alone, where she fell in love with Karan Singh Grover.

In a conversation with the Bombay Times recently, the actress got candid about why she stepped back from movies after getting married in 2016. She elaborated on how she is entirely focused on motherhood right now and only wants to give interviews when she has something to say.

Bipasha Basu highlighted her decision to take a much-needed sabbatical from work as she started working very young, at the age of 15.

The actress said, "When I got married, I definitely consciously stepped back. I wanted to enjoy the perks of all that I had worked hard for. Then the three years went by so fast - being in love and settling down, it was great. I don't regret any of it. Then the decision of wanting to become a mother - was a little difficult for me. I had to make some strong decisions, and it took me some time to do that. I had a baby and now I don't want to miss out on any time with my baby."

Bipasha further expressed gratitude for having that luxury to step back, because she had worked so hard for it.

The actress also shared that she would love to get back to work, but there's no rush.

Speaking of how she wants to make her daughter proud with the work she does, Basu added, "Acting is something that I love, so. And I need my child to see who I am, apart from being a mum. Now she's becoming more intelligent and sharper. She is always curious - 'Why are people taking Mama's pictures at airports?"

Bipasha Basu's Family Life

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of Alone in 2015. They got married on April 30, 2016.

They welcomed their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover in 2022, and since then Bipasha Basu has been completely involved in her new role as a mother.

Both Karan Singh Grover and the actress are very active on social media and document every happy moment shared with their baby girl.

Bipasha Basu Films

Bipasha Basu debuted in 2001 with the film Ajnabee, where she was seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Some of her biggest commercial hits include Dhoom 3, No Entry, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Bachna Ae Haseeno, to name a few.

The actress was last seen in the 2020 horror web series Dangerous, with Karan Singh Grover.

In A Nutshell

Bipasha Basu made some candid revelations on motherhood and life after getting married to Karan Singh Grover. She spoke at length about her very sought-after decision to do meaningful work and making her daughter Devi proud of her. She reiterated that she is ready to get back to the movies, but is not in a race to do so.

